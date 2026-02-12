DH2i Receives 2025 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

DxEnterprise High Availability Software Honored for Providing the Most Reliable, Flexible, and Comprehensive HA and DR Solution for Microsoft SQL Server Across Any Platform

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named DxEnterprise High Availability (HA) software as a 2025 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

DxEnterprise is the only HA solution in existence that enables fully automatic failover for SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) in Kubernetes, as well as unified HA management and cross-platform failover for SQL Server on Windows and Linux. No more messing with Pacemaker or WSFC, as DxEnterprise is a standalone replacement. DxEnterprise also fully supports Active Directory for native and containerized SQL Server HA deployments. DxEnterprise provides users with the power to create SQL Server clusters (and stretch-clusters for disaster recovery) containing any mix of containers, virtual machines, bare-metal, and cloud servers. With DxEnterprise, vendor lock-in is a thing of the past – users have the freedom to utilize any mix of infrastructure and vendors to architect the most optimized, cost-effective environment, catered perfectly to the needs of their specific workloads.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce DxEnterprise as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "DH2i is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from Cloud Computing magazine, and believe it underscores the real-world challenges enterprises face today as they modernize infrastructure, manage growing data volumes, strengthen security, and integrate AI into critical business operations," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "From legacy environments to cloud and containers, organizations are under constant pressure to deliver uninterrupted service. DxEnterprise was built for this reality, providing the most reliable, flexible, and comprehensive HA and DR solution for Microsoft SQL Server across any platform or deployment environment."

About Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This online magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

