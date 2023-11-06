DH2i to Showcase DxEnterprise Smart High Availability Clustering Software at PASS Data Community Summit

Visitors to DH2i's Booth 101 will have the opportunity to see firsthand how DxEnterprise enables seamless SQL Server modernization with containers, unlocking your path to zero downtime and providing fully automatic database-level failover for Availability Groups (AGs) in Kubernetes. Post this

In addition, don't miss OJ Ngo, CTO at DH2i, and Amit Khandelwal, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, as they present: "Containerize with Ease with Cross-Platform SQL Server AGs" on November 16, 10:15 AM-11:30 AM, in Room 400.

This talk will explore the motivators behind the SQL Server container explosion taking place across the globe. Organizations are in pursuit of enhanced scalability and portability, reduced management and operating costs, and peak utilization, amongst a wealth of other benefits. However, one of the greatest hurdles that stands in their way is high availability (HA). Attendees will learn how to break through the traditional constraints of Always On Availability Groups (AGs) and perfectly unify Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes in a single, highly available AG. To learn more about this session, please visit: https://passdatacommunitysummit.com/sessions/2078/.

To learn more about the PASS Data Community Summit and register to attend, please visit: https://passdatacommunitysummit.com/. You can use code: DH150CP for a $150 discount.

Not attending the PASS Data Community Summit? Learn more about DH2i's approach to smart high availability technology with a one-on-one demo today. Sign up here: https://dh2i.com/demo/.

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to provide fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

