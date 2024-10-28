DH2i to Showcase DxEnterprise Smart High Availability Software and Its SQL Server Operator for Kubernetes at PASS Data Community Summit 2024

Will be Joined by a Member of the Microsoft SQL Server Team to Present General Session: "Harness the Power of Kubernetes to Achieve Truly Cloud-Agnostic SQL Server"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, the world's leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT infrastructure solutions, today announced it will be showcasing its DxEnterprise Microsoft SQL Server high availability software for instances and containers at this year's PASS Data Community Summit. PASS Summit 2024 will bring thousands of data platform professionals together for an in-person event in Seattle, WA, from November 4-8, 2024.

DH2i Booth #204:

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience DH2i's industry-leading DxEnterprise software firsthand and learn how to drive Microsoft SQL Server downtime and data loss to near-zero across on-prem, remote, cloud, and hybrid environments – all while eliminating management complexity. DH2i will also show how to easily set up multi-site clusters for disaster recovery (DR), manage Windows and Linux SQL Server side-by-side in the same cluster, and easily and securely usher in the era of containers with DxOperator by DH2i, the industry's preferred SQL Server Operator for Kubernetes (K8s).

In-Booth Demos & Raffles, DH2i Booth #204:

Wednesday, November 6 : 10:50 am

: Thursday, November 7 : 3:10 pm

: Friday, November 8 : 10:00 am

Don't Miss:

General Session: "Harness the Power of Kubernetes to Achieve Truly Cloud-Agnostic SQL Server"

Wednesday, November 6 : 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm in Room 345-346

: in Room 345-346 DH2i's CTO and Co-Founder, OJ Ngo, to join Microsoft's Principal Product Manager, Amit Khandelwal , to discuss how organizations can cost-effectively maintain "5-nines" SQL Server uptime while eliminating the risk of cloud vendor lock-in. While Kubernetes and containers offer infrastructure autonomy, they also introduce complexity and downtime risks. Ngo and Khandelwal will present a solution to these concerns by demonstrating a cloud-agnostic SQL Server environment using Kubernetes, allowing multi-cloud deployments and automatic failover across platforms. This approach accelerates digital transformation, enabling unified HA management for SQL Server across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes in a single framework.

10-Minute Lightning Talk: "Deploy Highly Available SQL Server Containers in AKS in 3 Easy Steps"

Thursday, November 7 at 11:15 am in room 343-344

at in room 343-344 DH2i's CTO and Co-Founder, OJ Ngo, will present a 10-minute lightning talk to demonstrate how easy SQL Server container deployment and HA can be with the industry's preferred SQL Server Operator for Kubernetes. Whether you're an expert or just curious about the benefits of database containers, this session will show an easy-to-execute, 3-step approach to deploy a customizable, Always-On Availability Group in an Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) cluster.

20-Minute Session at AWS Booth: "Deploy a SQL Server Availability Group on Amazon EKS with Ease using DH2i"

Wednesday, November 6 at 1:00 pm at the AWS Booth

at at the AWS Booth DH2i's CTO and Co-Founder, OJ Ngo, will present alongside Yogi Barot from AWS as they demonstrate an easy, operator-driven approach to deploy highly available SQL Server on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and the combined ability of this solution stack to ensure the industry's lowest downtime for SQL Server containers.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to provide fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405, or email: [email protected].

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, DH2i, 1 508-397-0131, [email protected], www.dh2i.com

SOURCE DH2i