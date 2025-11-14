DH2i to Showcase Expertise in SQL Server 2025, AI, and Container Modernization at PASS Data Community Summit 2025

DH2i CTO OJ Ngo will co-present a series of sessions on: SQL Server modernization; building highly available, production AI apps with Azure AI and Microsoft SQL Server 2025; and achieving SQL Server scalability and cost-efficiency with containers in the cloud. Post this

How to unlock clustering/failover flexibility for SQL Server 2025 Availability Groups

Migrating on-prem SQL Server workloads to Elastic Kubernetes Service

Clustering Windows and Linux SQL Server together

Mixed Kubernetes cloud AG deployments containing AKS, EKS, & GKE

Setting up DR frameworks between on-prem, Azure, and EC2

Details on the DH2i expert-led sessions are as follows:

Session Title:

How to Migrate SQL Server Workloads to Red Hat OpenShift with DxEnterprise

When & Where:

November 19, 10:15 AM-10:45 AM, Room 442

Session Abstract:

As organizations seek to modernize their infrastructure and improve SQL Server scalability, many are turning to containerization and orchestration platforms like Red Hat OpenShift. Migrating existing SQL Server workloads to these new environments can be complex and daunting, especially when the task at-hand involves migrating cross-platform from Windows to Linux for the first time.

In this step-by-step demonstration, we'll show you how you can deploy a secure, cross-platform SQL Server Availability Group (AG) that seamlessly spans from an on-premises Windows Server node to a newly created OpenShift cluster in Azure. We'll automate the deployment of this unique AG using DxEnterprise's SQL Server Operator for Kubernetes, and be sure to demonstrate:

AG customization – The ability to control # of replicas, async or sync replication, etc.

The speedy workload migration from Windows to OpenShift using AG

Fully automatic, database-level HA for the new OpenShift workload with DxEnterprise

If your organization has any SQL Server modernization ambitions at all and is eyeing OpenShift as a potential hub for virtualization and container orchestration, make this session a priority. You'll leave with an actionable understanding of an easy, secure, and highly available approach to OpenShift migration.

Session Title:

How to Build a Secure & Resilient Data Estate for SQL Server-Backed AI Apps

When & Where:

November 20, 10:15 AM-11:15 AM, Rooms 347-348

Session Abstract:

The impending release of SQL Server 2025 and its support for vector databases unlocks a brand-new pathway into the 'Age of AI' for organizations across countless verticals. In the same way, it provides a robust and reliable database alternative for organizations that have already endeavored into the creation of their own AI applications. Regardless of the chosen technology, only AI databases architected with a keen focus on scalability, security, and resilience will meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises.

Join this demo-centric presentation to be shown step-by-step how your organization can leverage Azure AI, Microsoft SQL Server 2025, and DH2i to build a comprehensive solution for deploying enterprise AI at scale. We'll show you how you can use a SQL Server Operator to automate the deployment of an Availability Group in Kubernetes, providing an optimally scalable, secure, and highly available database backbone for your AI applications. Additionally, we'll demonstrate fully automatic failover of an AI workload between Kubernetes replicas—a non-negotiable capability for achieving maximum resiliency.

Attendees will leave with a full, actionable framework for building highly available, production AI apps with Azure AI, Microsoft SQL Server 2025, and DH2i.

Session Title:

How to Provision a SQL Server Availability Group Cluster in AKS/EKS

When & Where:

November 21, 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, Rooms 347-348

Session Abstract:

The path to true high availability for critical SQL Server workloads in the cloud has never been for the faint of heart. For organizations pursuing further modernization by deploying containers in the cloud, the complexity is dialed up even further. Until now...

Join this presentation for a step-by-step demonstration showing you two different approaches your organization can employ to drastically simplify the deployment of secure and highly available SQL Server containers in the cloud:

Approach 1: Use a DxEnterprise Helm chart and StatefulSets to deploy a 3-replica AG in AKS/EKS.

Approach 2: Use DxEnterprise's SQL Server Operator to automate the deployment of a customized Availability Group (AG) containing three replicas in AKS/EKS.

Both approaches to SQL Server container deployment in EKS/AKS are executable in minutes, and they integrate powerful proprietary benefits like:

SQL Server sidecar containers to avoid custom image/support headaches

Fully automatic failover for SQL Server Availability Groups in Kubernetes

Zero trust network access tunnels to securely connect any replica, anywhere

A clear path has been paved to peak SQL Server scalability and cost-efficiency with containers in the cloud. Join this session to see how you can get there without sacrificing network security and high availability.

About OJ Ngo, CTO, DH2i

With over two decades of experience in IT, Thanh "OJ" Ngo is a seasoned technologist and inventor dedicated to streamlining processes and finding creative solutions to everyday technical problems. As co-founder and principal architect of DH2i Company's core technology, OJ brings his unique blend of technical expertise and innovative thinking to the development of groundbreaking solutions that transform the way organizations approach IT challenges.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i'sDxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i'sDxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visitwww.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Gorman Communications, for DH2i, 1 5083970131, [email protected], www.dh2i.com

SOURCE DH2i