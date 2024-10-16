DHL Supply Chain Becomes Presenting Sponsor for Manifest 2025, Expands Partnership After Three Years

Newly Appointed North America CEO, Patrick Kelleher, to Lead Plenary Stage on Day One

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After three years of collaboration, DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics has taken a significant step forward as the Presenting Sponsor for Manifest Vegas 2025, the premiere global gathering for end to end supply chain and logistics innovations.

As part of this enhanced collaboration, DHL Supply Chain's newly appointed North America CEO, Patrick Kelleher, will be speaking on the Plenary Stage on day one.

"I am thrilled to return to Manifest Vegas in 2025 to network with industry experts and exchange ideas on how we can continue to deliver value to support global and domestic trade," said Kelleher. "In an era where supply chain dynamics are rapidly evolving, understanding how to harness and share the unique value of our supply chain assets is more critical than ever. Building on my 2023 discussion on 'Supply Chain Megatrends,' I am eager to discuss strategies that transform supply chain capabilities into competitive advantages, fostering innovation, efficiency, and industry-wide collaboration."

The 2025 event promises to be the most impactful yet, with an expected three hundred senior decision makers across supply chain, operations, procurement, logistics, transportation, innovation and technology speaking on Manifest's eight stages. Attendees can look forward to unprecedented access to over 125 sessions, numerous organic networking experiences, and over 300 companies, inclusive of global titans as well as cutting-edge startups in the Expo Hall.

Prices for All-Access Passes will increase starting November 22nd. The community is urged to visit www.ManifestVegas.com to learn more and register their passes.

