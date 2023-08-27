Diabetes treatment shows potential as an adjunct therapy for early Parkinson's disease

"The study design is innovative, because it examines drug effects in both ON and OFF phases." —Dr. Christopher Goetz Professor of Neurological Sciences and Pharmacology Rush University, Chicago, USA. Tweet this

This study by Meissner and colleagues examines the effect of one year of lixisenatide treatment for early Parkinson's disease (PD) both during OFF times, when patients are not under the influence of other medications, and during ON times, when lixisenatide is active in association with other antiparkinsonian medications.

After one year of daily treatment, the lixisenatide subjects were less disabled, when assessed by the MDS-UPDRS, a standard examination score of PD impairment. The improved scores on lixisenatide documented in the ON and OFF states favored an improvement in the underlying disease state and not just an amplified pharmacologic impact on drugs already being used.

"The study design is innovative, because it examines drug effects in both ON and OFF phases," said Dr. Christopher Goetz, Professor of Neurological Sciences and Pharmacology at Rush University in Chicago, USA. "Further, the high retention rates bespeak an impressive, centralized organization across the French centers conducting the research program. Larger international studies will definitively define this drug's place in our treatment portfolio, but disease-modifying therapies are a goal that would open the prospect of treating the underlying disease as well as ameliorating symptoms."

View the full-text abstract:

http://www.mdsabstracts.org - Reference #: 84

*View all of today's breaking MDS International Congress research news releases: https://www.mdscongress.org/Press

About the 2023 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:

The MDS International Congress is the premiere annual event to advance the clinical and scientific discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 1,800 scientific abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research findings and state-of-the-art treatment options.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society: The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS), an international society of more than 11,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org.

Media Contact

Shea Higgins, The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, 1 (414) 276-2145, [email protected], mdscongress.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society