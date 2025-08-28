Diablo Country Club Names Greg Gonsalves, CCM, to Lead Next Era of Excellence

"Diablo is thriving and financially strong, so my first goal is to help continue fine-tuning 'The Diablo Difference' and ensure the member experience remains exceptional." Greg Gonsalves, CCM, Diablo Country Club General Manager & Chief Operating Officer. Post this

"From the moment I walked into the Clubhouse, I felt at home," said Gonsalves. "Diablo is thriving and financially strong, so my first goal is to help continue fine-tuning 'The Diablo Difference' and ensure the member experience remains exceptional."

A seasoned leader in the private club industry, Gonsalves has held top management positions at premier Northern California clubs. Twice elected President of the Golden State Chapter of the Club Management Association of America (CMAA), he has hosted the USGA Girls' Junior Championship and overseen multiple capital projects.

"Greg has operated at the highest levels of the private club industry at some of the best clubs in the country," said DCC Board President Mark Holmstedt. "His track record in building high-performing, service-oriented organizations and his ability to inspire staff make him an ideal fit to lead Diablo into its next chapter."

Gonsalves is joined by two new department heads: Nikki Ericksen, Diablo's Director of Membership Sales & Marketing; and Jenna McClelland, the Club's Director of Events.

The Club's membership culture and the professionalism of the staff were decisive factors in his move, the GM stated. "The pride and loyalty of the members and the dedication of the staff are remarkable," Gonsalves said. "There's a shared respect here — and it's clear this community loves Diablo Country Club."

The Club's multiyear master plan — approved by members to enhance the Diablo experience for generations — included renovation of the historic Clubhouse, new kitchen and dining venues that have helped evolve the culinary experience, expansion of the Tennis Pavilion, creation of dedicated pickleball and bocce courts, and other campus-wide enhancements.

Phase one of the plan, a $12 million renovation of the golf course, earned national "2021 Renovation of the Year" honors from Golf Inc. and has since propelled Diablo to No. 27 on GOLF magazine's "Best Courses in California" list and among the "50 Best in the West."

ABOUT DIABLO COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 1914 as California's first family club by Bay Area visionary Robert Noble Burgess, Diablo was created as "A Community with an Ideal" based on the values of friendship, camaraderie, active lifestyles, and authentic connection.

The Club gained early national prominence with an original golf course created by the future architects of Pebble Beach and Olympic Club, Jack Neville and William Watson. The only course in the world co-designed by Neville and Watson, Diablo has held to this tradition of golfing excellence ever since, hosting Professional Exhibitions, the Northern California Open Championship, USGA Amateur Championship qualifiers, and US Senior Open qualifiers.

Diablo has also evolved as a complete lifestyle club for area residents and their families, featuring well-regarded racquet sports facilities, outstanding culinary and wine experiences, fitness and aquatics programs, and activities for youth and adults.

More information about Diablo Country Club can be found on the club's website: https://diablocc.org/.

