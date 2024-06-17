Diablo Country Club's $41Million Master Plan Completion Elevates "The Diablo Difference"

Diablo Country Club in Diablo, California has completed a $41 million master plan renovation and new construction project across all areas of operations and the golf course, enhancing "The Diablo Difference" that distinguishes DCC's energizing, fun, and amenities-rich Northern California lifestyle. Post this

"This is our chance to enjoy our new 'old' Clubhouse and the absolute best facility in Northern California," DCC Vice President Jeff Miller said after the ceremony. "We can all see it's been well worth it. There's a renewed sense of pride and ownership, which is a great feeling."

Noting that the Clubhouse's structural and aesthetic integrity has been preserved, Diablo Country Club General Manager & Chief Operating Officer Bruce Pruitt said the renovation has helped emphasize the structure's classic atmosphere.

"Our enhancements feel updated and relevant, but not overly modernized. Diablo still feels like a club, not a hotel. This is a place with soul." Pruitt stated. "Our members are just ecstatic with everything that's in place now."

THE DIABLO DIFFERENCE: 'ONLY AT DIABLO' CULINARY OFFERINGS

The members-only event featured a variety of food and beverage selections from a culinary team led by new Executive Chef Andy Arndt. Chef Arndt told attendees he is committed to making Diablo the region's premier private dining experience through a commitment to farm-to-table cuisine featuring organic and locally grown ingredients from small-volume producers.

"We're offering the furthest thing from 'Club' food at Diablo now, with products from local growers and small farms you won't be able to find in your grocery store," Chef Arndt said. "Our Napa-style approach incorporates growers from Sonoma, Sebastopol, all of Northern California. We're working exclusively with farms and groups including Sonoma Feed Cooperative, Journeymen Meat Co, Klingemen Family Farms, Bakers Bacon, and others as partners in this new Diablo culinary culture."

The expanded kitchen is based on a classic French "suite" design. This efficient square-shaped layout will help Chef Arndt easily reach his goal of offering members and guests three daily specials and regularly updated seasonal menus.

This commitment to fresh local food is only part of Diablo's new culinary culture — the wine program also emphasizes boutique and small-volume producers with limited or exclusive distribution as part of DCC's 4,000-bottle inventory.

"These are wines you're not going to see at your favorite restaurant down the street. They're truly unique and something that only Diablo offers," explained Blake Pedersen, DCC's wine consultant. "You'll see many brands that may be unfamiliar, and varietals you may have no experience with, but I promise you're going to find plenty of wines to fall in love with."

THE DIABLO DIFFERENCE: AN ELEGANT NEW 'OLD' CLUBHOUSE

While five-star food and wine offerings are certainly a primary part of the Clubhouse, several new spaces and new amenities further distinguish "The Diablo Difference" for members and guests.

Keeping with its nationally-recognized reputation as a premier private golf experience, Diablo's Clubhouse also features an expanded Pro Shop, teeing up more space for golf equipment, apparel, and accessories from leading brands, as well as an indoor Hitting Simulator for all-weather/all-year play.

"Being a professional golfer and going into so many different golf shops and seeing so many different experiences, over time you pick what you like and keep cherry-picking what works," said David Solomon PGA, Head Golf Professional at Diablo. "My first week here, one of my first phone calls was to the design team that helped design the pro shop…and we brought all the good ideas together in this golf shop. The feedback we've received from members has been off the charts. Everybody is super excited!"

This and many other enhancements benefit from years of thoughtful planning and careful renovation, retaining cherished club traditions and features that have endured for more than a century, GM/COO Pruitt noted.

"Years ago I had a manager tell me 'When you go to a quality club, it should feel timeless when you walk through the door, but there should be a Ferrari under the hood.' And that's how I describe what's happening at Diablo now," Pruitt stated.

The high-end performance reference was echoed by Ashley Greene, DCC's Wellness & Fitness Director, who noted the Club's new Fitness Center features state-of-the-art equipment from a specific Italian company.

"We are outfitted with equipment by Technogym, which the industry considers the most luxurious of gym equipment," Greene said. "Olympians are training on Technogym, and this is also the equipment of the PGA. We can now offer similar individualized workout and recovery programs based on each member's unique needs and goals."

The Clubhouse's reopening concludes a multiyear facilities master plan members approved to enhance the Diablo experience "for generations to come." An award-winning $12 million renovation and upgrade to Diablo's golf course completed in 2020 was the first phase of the master plan.

The course received the national "2021 Renovation Of The Year" award by Golf Inc. Diablo's golf course has since been ranked #18 in the "Best Courses In California" list and one of the "50 Best In The West" by GOLF Magazine based on that restoration effort.

"The golf course renovations and resulting accolades served as a tangible 'North Star' to guide Diablo's other enhancements and updates," DCC Board President Tim Pauling said. "What the Clubhouse renovation really represents is an opportunity for members to not only reconnect but also shape the Club's future, together."

THE DIABLO DIFFERENCE: DETAILS OF DCC'S NEW SPACES

The Clubhouse's breathtaking Georgian-inspired exterior is now complemented by inventive interior updates that create warmer environments throughout this historic building.

The centerpiece is a revitalized Red Horse — the Club's main dining and social hub — partnered with the new Mt. Diablo Pub, a 21-and-older space unique among East Bay clubs. An expanded main kitchen adds more space and equipment to help upgrade the Club's culinary experiences, including a new Chef's Table for intimate private gatherings.

The Clubhouse's ground floor is anchored by the new Fitness Center, featuring an indoor/outdoor group exercise studio and workout space with views of Diablo's swimming pool.

The project also reinvented the adjacent Tennis and Childcare Center, adding an updated Pro Shop featuring a full-service bar and lounge area. The nearby Childcare Center features renovated and expanded amenities, including child-sized fixtures and an enclosed outdoor play area.

Blending sports and social engagement, the Club's northern lawn is now home to a new Bocce Pavilion featuring four permanent 79-foot courts, a dedicated outdoor event lawn, and new golf chipping area.

THE DIABLO DIFFERENCE: DIABLO COUNTRY CLUB'S 'NEW FACES'

Diablo's services continued with minimal interruption for members and guests during the renovations — an award-winning golf experience, tennis and pickleball programming, aquatics and pool offerings, Bocce Ball play, food and beverage offerings, and special events.

This impressive achievement is a testament to the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by DCC's staff across the board, GM/COO Pruitt noted. The unifying factors are a dedication to upholding the Club's legendary five-star hospitality and an enthusiasm for the possibilities offered by Diablo's new amenities and resources.

"The management team operated at full cadence and with complete professionalism as we worked around the construction schedule and the reopening of the Clubhouse and Tennis Center," Pruitt stated. "To help support our longer-tenured staff members, we have also hired several 'new faces' — senior staff members who are likewise great fits for Diablo's culture.

"I'm extremely excited about how the team has come together, and I know we're going to be able to deliver even more impressive member services and overall satisfaction."

Pruitt noted that in addition to the Club professionals cited above, the following Diablo Country Club senior staff members represent an impressive range of professional achievement, experience and enthusiasm that help further "The Diablo Difference."

Christina Lynch – Director of Membership & Marketing

Starting in Diablo Country Club's Food & Beverage department in 2003, Christina has been an integral part of the community ever since. Other DCC roles include Golf Operations, Accounts Payable, Human Resource Director, and Membership Coordination before being promoted to her current role as Director of Membership & Marketing. Fueled by her passion for exceptional member service, Christina is "excited for all of the new experiences DCC offers members and guests."

Adric Ryan – Director of Agronomy A Class

A member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association, Adric has over 20 years of golf course management, including Bayonet and Black Horse golf courses in Seaside, California. Adric also was 1st Assistant Superintendent at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, currently ranked #46 nationally by Golf Digest and #2 in Colorado — and is "proud to manage Diablo Country Club's award-winning course."

Andrew Lombard – Assistant General Manager

Andrew spent much of his life in Southern California's hospitality industry, serving as Assistant GM at the Griffin Club in Los Angeles, Clubhouse Manager at El Niguel Country Club, and Acting General Manager at The Resort at Pelican Hill. Fresh to the Bay Area, Andrew showcases his skill in "enhancing the member experience and leading and inspiring teams to achieve excellence."

Jenn Kane – Director of Events

A Sunshine State native, Jenn studied photography and design in college before pivoting to working in Miami's fine dining & hotel industry, including 5-star and Michelin Chef-operated properties Jean Georges at the Edition, Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Resort, and Zuma at the Epic Hotel. A California resident since 2018, Jenn looks forward to "creating unique and memorable event experiences for Diablo members."

Rachelle Parsons CPA, CHAE – Controller

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Rachelle has expanded her expertise since joining Diablo Country Club in 2012 — earning Certified Hospitality Account Executive (CHAE) and Certified Professional in Human Resources in California (PHR CA) certifications. Deeply passionate about her career, Rachelle "takes pride in being a valued member of the DCC team."

Aixa Santos – Human Resource Manager

Aixa, a Bay Area native, began her professional career in the construction industry and achieved her Human Resources Professional designation in only six years. Joining Diablo Country Club in 2021, she prides herself on "nurturing, empowering, and supporting employees to ensure a positive and healthy workplace environment."

Nikole Rubyn – Executive Assistant / Bocce Commissioner

A Sacramento native, Nikole spent several years working with modern trend companies in Los Angeles and San Diego, and looks forward to bringing her "experience working with an established brand and culture to my Diablo Country Club duties."

THE DIABLO DIFFERENCE: PREMIER PROJECT PARTNERS

To accomplish the goal of best-in-class facilities and aesthetically appropriate design standards, DCC identified a handful of top consultants and contractors for the Club's updates:

● Architectural firm Hornberger + Worstell was selected for their experience in renovating some of California's most historic clubs and hotels, including The Olympic Club, Hotel Del Coronado, The Ahwahnee Hotel, and Historic Ghirardelli Square. Much of the Clubhouse's historic resources were preserved and reused based on the firm's experience.

● Plant Construction, chosen as the General Contractor, likewise has extensive experience renovating historic clubhouses and hotels including Claremont Country Club, Orinda Country Club, Peninsula Golf & Country Club, Huntington Hotel, and the St. Regis Hotel. Plant's capabilities in forensic work were foundational to preserving the DCC Clubhouse's structural and aesthetic integrity throughout the renovation.

● Müller Design Associates, whose work has been featured in Food Arts Magazine and Restaurant News, accomplished the Club's master kitchen redesign. Diablo's state-of-the-art kitchen now increases operational capacity and staff productivity and expands member service.

● Laura Cook Interiors was selected as interior designer based on a custom aesthetic that balances the timeless and classic with an element of the unexpected, reflecting the Club's history and social atmosphere. The firm's previous projects include Presidio Lodge, Sky Rock Inn in Sedona, and Hotel Del Coronado.

● Julie Coyle Art Associates was chosen as the project's art consultant — a unique service in the private club industry. JCAA worked with the Diablo History Committee to research and develop an art program specific to the history and culture of Diablo Country Club including original paintings and imagery, and sourced equestrian items for the Red Horse venue.

"With all of these projects, updates, innovations, and services now fully online, we are excited to share the many new stories about the Diablo Country Club experience we start today — and the wonderful community of Club members and staff that create what we call the 'Diablo Difference,'" GM/COO Pruitt said.

THE DIABLO DIFFERENCE: DCC REOPENING VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

ABOUT DIABLO COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 1914 as California's first family club by Bay Area visionary Robert Noble Burgess, Diablo was created as "A Community with an Ideal" based on the values of friendship, camaraderie, active lifestyles, and authentic connection.

The Club gained early national prominence with an original golf course created by the future architects of Pebble Beach and Olympic Club, Jack Neville and William Watson. The only course in the world co-designed by Neville and Watson, Diablo has held to this tradition of golfing excellence ever since, hosting Professional Exhibitions, the Northern California Open Championship, USGA Amateur Championship qualifiers, and US Senior Open qualifiers.

Diablo has also evolved as a complete lifestyle club for area residents and their families, featuring well-regarded racquet sports facilities, outstanding culinary and wine experiences, fitness and aquatics programs, and activities for youth and adults.

More information about Diablo Country Club can be found on the club's website: https://diablocc.org/.

