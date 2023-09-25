Diablo Firesafe Council Announces New Executive Director

"All residents of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties living in high fire-risk areas need to take action against wildfire dangers," Holly says. Tweet this

The DFSC search committee selected Holly as the new executive director because of her strong background in nonprofit leadership, including extensive experience developing both contributed and earned income streams for many organizations and causes. Holly brings the full package of nonprofit skills to her new role, including fundraising, board management, partnership building, program delivery, communications, financial management, and public speaking. She has worked with organizations working at the local, state, national, and international levels and shines in a leadership role. In addition, Holly was also a professional documentary filmmaker and producer who raised money for and produced films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and other premiere festivals or that aired on HBO and other major broadcast outlets. She brings her creative communications knowledge and resourcefulness to this new role as well.

In her first week on the job, Holly toured the Park Ridge neighborhood in Alameda County with local residents who had applied to participate in the DFSC Partners in Wildfire Prevention cost-sharing program. Local neighbors, the local fire marshall and staff, Cheryl Miller, and Holly toured the neighborhood to help residents form their plan for how to use cost-share funds to reduce fuel loads in their neighborhoods and reduce fire risk.

"All residents of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties living in high fire-risk areas need to take action against wildfire dangers," Holly says. "I'm ready to advance DFSC's mission by being active in the community, meeting with residents, forging new partnerships, and raising DFSC's visibility even more."

For more information, email [email protected].

Media Contact

Rob Millis, Diablo Firesafe Council, 1 510-400-6767, [email protected], https://www.diablofiresafe.org

