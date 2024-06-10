Diaceutics announces "Precision Medicine in Oncology " Virtual Event: A Cutting-Edge Exploration of Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment

This groundbreaking event will take attendees to the forefront of cancer testing & treatment through a series of eight live webinars, culminating in a full day of immersive, true-to-life virtual experiences. Post this

Event Speakers will include:

Prof. Dr. Klaus Pantel , Director of the Institute of Tumor Biology at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany : Presenting "Implementation of Liquid Biopsy in Precision Oncology," Dr Pantel, a pioneer in cancer cell research, will provide a comprehensive introduction & review to the evolution of precision medicine, focusing on the implementation of liquid biopsy in precision oncology.

, Professor of Pathology at the University Côte d'Azur, : Presenting on "New challenges in early-stage cancer". This presentation will explore early detection & management of early-stage cancers. Dr. Clare Turnbull PhD FRCP FRCPath FFPH, Professor of Translational Cancer Genetics in the Division of Genetics & Epidemiology at the Institute of Cancer Research NHS Honorary Consultant in Clinical Cancer Genetics, London & Dr. Nicola Normanno, MD, Director of Translational Research, National Cancer Institute, Italy Pascale Foundation, Italy : Presenting "The Role of Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Precision Oncology," this session promises insights into the implications of large NGS panels, co-mutations, & the introduction of patients harboring germline variants.

Ryan Keeling, CEO of Diaceutics, commented, "Our commitment is to challenge the landscape of cancer treatment through precision medicine. This event provides an unparalleled platform for experts to share innovative practices & insights that will shape the future of oncology diagnostics. We are excited to host this gathering of thought leaders & advance our mission of ensuring every patient receives the right treatment at the right time."

The event is tailored for laboratory professionals, pathologists, & anyone involved in oncology diagnostics & treatment. In addition to the expert presentations, attendees can participate in interactive sessions, visit the poster hall, & engage in real-time Q&A sessions with expert speakers.

About Diaceutics

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test & the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome.

We provide the world's leading pharma & biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific & advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, & primary source for scientific trending news & premier educational virtual events & webinars & more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks & communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration & learning. Offering more than articles & webcasts that go beyond the mundane & explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars & virtual events.

