DiagMetrics Secures Key U.S. Patents Covering Breath-Based Diagnostics and Strengthens Intellectual Property Leadership

MADISON, Conn., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiagMetrics, Inc., a diagnostics innovator developing its patented Mask-Based Diagnostic™ (MBD™) platform, today announced the issuance of multiple U.S. patents protecting its breakthrough technologies for collecting and analyzing exhaled breath condensate (EBC). These new patents significantly expand DiagMetrics' intellectual property portfolio and position the company as a leader in the emerging field of non-invasive, breath-based diagnostics.
The newly issued patents provide broad protection for:
- U.S. Patent No. 12,369,816 – covering systems and methods for exhaled breath condensate (EBC) collection and testing using lateral flow assay and electronic biosensors.
- U.S. Patent No. 12,092,639 – covering diagnostic integration of EBC samples with rapid assays and biosensors, with dual mode exhaled breath aerosol sample collection.
- U.S. Patent No. 12,031,982 – covering thermal mass and condensation innovations for reproducible EBC sample collection.
Together, these protections cover both the hardware and methods central to DiagMetrics' platform, creating a strong foundation for the company's pipeline of diagnostic products in infectious disease, oncology, cardiology, and chronic care monitoring.
About DiagMetrics
DiagMetrics, Inc. is a diagnostics company redefining what's possible with exhaled breath condensate (EBC). Its patented Mask-Based Diagnostic™ (MBD™) platform enables scalable, non-invasive collection and analysis of breath-based samples for infectious disease, oncology, cardiology, and chronic disease monitoring. By combining accessible sample types with advanced lateral flow assays and semiconductor biosensors, DiagMetrics is delivering affordable diagnostics designed for global scale.
Media Contact
John James Daniels, DiagMetrics, Inc., 1 8604241228, [email protected], https://diagmetrics.com/
Shekhar Wadekar, DiagMetrics, Inc., 1 781 249 6254, [email protected], DiagMetrics, Inc.
