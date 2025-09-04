DiagMetrics Secures Key U.S. Patents Covering Breath-Based Diagnostics and Strengthens Intellectual Property Leadership

DiagMetrics, Inc. has been granted three U.S. patents — 12,369,816; 12,092,639; and 12,031,982 — covering its Mask-Based Diagnostic™ (MBD™) platform for collecting and analyzing exhaled breath condensate (EBC). These patents secure broad protection for the company's innovations in EBC collection, diagnostic integration with rapid assays and biosensors, and thermal mass condensation technologies. The new IP strengthens DiagMetrics' leadership in non-invasive, breath-based diagnostics, supporting its mission to deliver affordable, scalable solutions for global health challenges including infectious disease, oncology, cardiology, and chronic disease monitoring

MADISON, Conn., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiagMetrics, Inc., a diagnostics innovator developing its patented Mask-Based Diagnostic™ (MBD™) platform, today announced the issuance of multiple U.S. patents protecting its breakthrough technologies for collecting and analyzing exhaled breath condensate (EBC). These new patents significantly expand DiagMetrics' intellectual property portfolio and position the company as a leader in the emerging field of non-invasive, breath-based diagnostics.

The newly issued patents provide broad protection for: