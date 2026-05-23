Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems (DUS) is proud to announce the promotion of Annmarie Lobdell, MHS, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, to Director of Clinical Applications.

Annmarie Lobdell has been promoted to Director of Clinical Applications at Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, where she will lead clinical application strategy, training development, and team standardization efforts across the organization. In her new role, Annmarie will oversee clinical leadership for hospitals, health systems, and manufacturing partners while developing streamlined training programs, virtual education offerings, and standardized clinical protocols. She will also mentor clinical application specialists, enhance customer experience through personalized workflow optimization, and help expand DUS's training-based service offerings and long-term growth initiatives. With extensive experience in diagnostic ultrasound, cardiovascular imaging, and clinical education, Annmarie has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and improving operational consistency throughout DUS. Her leadership will support the company's goals of improving clinical consistency, increasing customer satisfaction, and scaling clinical support nationwide.

HO HO KUS, N.J., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this expanded leadership role, Annmarie will oversee clinical application strategy, training development, and clinical team standardization across the organization. Her appointment reflects DUS's continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer support, advanced ultrasound education, and scalable clinical solutions for healthcare providers nationwide.

As Director of Clinical Applications, Annmarie will focus on several key initiatives, including: