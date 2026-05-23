Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems (DUS) is proud to announce the promotion of Annmarie Lobdell, MHS, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, to Director of Clinical Applications.

Annmarie Lobdell has been promoted to Director of Clinical Applications at Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, where she will lead clinical application strategy, training development, and team standardization efforts across the organization. In her new role, Annmarie will oversee clinical leadership for hospitals, health systems, and manufacturing partners while developing streamlined training programs, virtual education offerings, and standardized clinical protocols. She will also mentor clinical application specialists, enhance customer experience through personalized workflow optimization, and help expand DUS's training-based service offerings and long-term growth initiatives. With extensive experience in diagnostic ultrasound, cardiovascular imaging, and clinical education, Annmarie has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and improving operational consistency throughout DUS. Her leadership will support the company's goals of improving clinical consistency, increasing customer satisfaction, and scaling clinical support nationwide.
HO HO KUS, N.J., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this expanded leadership role, Annmarie will oversee clinical application strategy, training development, and clinical team standardization across the organization. Her appointment reflects DUS's continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer support, advanced ultrasound education, and scalable clinical solutions for healthcare providers nationwide.
As Director of Clinical Applications, Annmarie will focus on several key initiatives, including:
- Providing clinical leadership for high-value accounts, including hospitals, health systems, and manufacturing partners
- Developing and streamlining training programs, protocols, and virtual education offerings
- Overseeing and mentoring DUS clinical application specialists and per diem teams
- Establishing consistent clinical training standards across all regions
- Supporting strategic growth initiatives and expanding training-based service offerings
- Enhancing customer experience through personalized customization and clinical workflow optimization
Annmarie has been an integral part of the DUS team, bringing years of expertise in diagnostic ultrasound, cardiovascular imaging, and clinical education. Her background and leadership have helped strengthen customer relationships while elevating training quality and operational consistency throughout the organization.
"I am excited to be in this role as we expand our team," said Annmarie Lobdell. "It will enable me to focus on creating and streamlining processes so we can enhance the customer experience with personalized customization and training protocols."
The new role will also support DUS's long-term strategic goals, including building greater clinical consistency across teams, increasing customer satisfaction and retention, expanding regional clinical support infrastructure, and growing training-based revenue opportunities.
"Annmarie's leadership, clinical expertise, and passion for education make her the ideal person to lead this next phase of growth," said the DUS leadership team. "Her vision will help us continue delivering high-level clinical support while building scalable systems that better serve our customers and partners."
To learn more about Annmarie Lobdell and her background, visit: Annmarie Lobdell Profile
Media Contact
Joy Clark-Rochelle, DUS Sale, Inc., 1 1 (800) 613 9135, [email protected], https://dxuss.com/
SOURCE DUS Sale, Inc.
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