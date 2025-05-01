DialLink Launches Cloud-Based Phone System for SMBs Featuring Built-In AI Voice Agents

Advanced AI agents eliminate missed calls and automate routine customer inquiries, streamlining communication for small and medium-sized businesses.

MIAMI, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DialLink today unveiled its advanced, AI-powered cloud phone system uniquely designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups. Unlike traditional systems requiring separate AI integrations, DialLink's AI voice agents are built directly into its intuitive cloud-based phone platform, delivering seamless communication automation without additional complexity.

DialLink's innovative AI voice agents are designed specifically to automate routine call handling tasks, including answering sales and support inquiries, conducting customer satisfaction surveys, taking messages and routing calls—all directly within the DialLink system. This built-in functionality ensures businesses maintain a consistently professional image and responsiveness without hiring additional staff or managing separate software systems.

Key AI-powered capabilities integrated within DialLink:

•Sophisticated AI Voice Agents: Automated call answering, handling of sales and customer support inquiries, conducting customer satisfaction surveys, message-taking, and call routing to handle communications effectively 24/7.

•AI-Driven Call Transcription, Summaries, and Action Items: Instantly transcribe calls and voicemails into searchable text, generating concise call summaries and clearly defined action items, significantly boosting team productivity.

•Built-In Contact Enrichment: Automatically enriches contact records with detailed, relevant information, enabling personalized interactions and more effective sales and support processes.

•Advanced Call Management: Powerful call queues, smart IVR routing, automatic callbacks, and other sophisticated contact center features ensure efficient call handling and exceptional customer experiences, even during peak call volumes.

With a true plug-and-play setup, DialLink ensures SMBs and startups can quickly deploy and manage powerful AI communication tools without the need for developers or expensive consultants. Web, desktop, and mobile applications further facilitate efficient communication management for teams working remotely, in-office, or on-the-go.

For more information and to start your free trial, visit www.diallink.com.

About DialLink

DialLink provides SMBs and startups with an innovative cloud phone system featuring built-in AI voice agents to automate call handling, enhance customer interactions, and simplify communication management. Its user-friendly, scalable platform ensures professional-grade communications accessible to growing companies without the complexity or costs associated with traditional enterprise systems. For more information, visit www.diallink.com.

Media Contact

Valeriya Rozhko, DialLink Corp., 1 3059015650, [email protected], https://diallink.com

SOURCE DialLink Corp.