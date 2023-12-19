DialogueTrainer to Debut People First Cockpit Platform at CES 2024 to Help Employees Develop and Organizations Thrive

DialogueTrainer's AI-powered People First Cockpit offers leaders an overview of employees' soft skill development connected to KPIs all in a single platform. Executives can use the platform to see where their organization can improve, how their organization is progressing, and the impact on KPIs. Post this

The People First Cockpit improves workforce training in four areas:

Individual: Enables individual employees to practice and experiment in a safe environment and learn from feedback on any device;

Leadership: Challenge teams in specific areas for improvement;

Enterprise: Improve KPIs by managing related soft skill development in line with value creation;

Society: Improve human interactions.

Developed for use by sales teams, multinational and government organizations, healthcare, retail and CPG, customer service contact centers, higher education and more, companies that use People First Cockpit improve their KPIs by measurably improving their employees' soft skills, easily connecting KPIs directly to competencies and talent development. The use of adaptive learning also increases the return on investment of employee training. Multinational corporations such as Nestlé, BOSCH Rexroth, TUI Group, Bain & Company, as well as the Netherlands Ministry of Defense already use the DialogueTrainer platform to put their people first by developing them in alignment with their respective KPIs.

"It's incredible how DialogueTrainer has transformed our approach to leadership management training, making it more flexible, personalized and effective," said Nestlé Organizational Change Management and Learning Manager Jens Schubert. "DialogueTrainer enables us to simulate real challenges in a digital, controlled way and provides a safe environment for learners," added Dr. Maximilian Dommermuth, Head of Learning & Mark Endress, Director BOSCH Rexroth Academy.

"People First Cockpit offers leaders an overview of soft skill development connected to KPIs all in a single platform. Executives can use the platform to see where their organization can improve (data and assessment), how their organization is progressing (data and training), and the impact on KPIs (data and impact)," said DialogueTrainer CEO Michiel Hulsbergen. "People First Cockpit is made possible by huge advances in AI. It allows employees to get ahead and grow while adding value to enterprises and their clients. It's an excellent use case for AI and VR and the ideal platform for unlocking employee growth and potential."

DialogueTrainer's People First Cockpit is a SaaS-based solution. Pricing starts at $79 per user/year or $8 per user/month.

About DialogueTrainer

DialogueTrainer is a leader in online workforce and conversational training. The company's technology is used by international universities and companies, such as BOSCH Rexroth, Nestlé, Bain & Company, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense, and others, to unlock employee growth and potential and help their organizations thrive.

Founded in 2016 at Utrecht University, DialogueTrainer is a 2023 CES Innovation Award winner based in The Netherlands and backed by private investors. Follow DialogueTrainer on LinkedIn and X, or learn more at https://dialoguetrainer.com/en.

