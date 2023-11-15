Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition: Final CMS Rule Puts Dialysis Patients At Risk

Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition (DVAC) is calling on Congress to take action and halt cuts to vascular access services included in the finalized 2024 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Rule.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition (DVAC) is calling on Congress to take action and halt cuts to vascular access services included in the finalized 2024 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Rule.
Due to the finalized rule, office-based dialysis vascular access services will again be cut by another 6 - 7% in 2024 alone. As a result of the 2022 PFS, office-based dialysis vascular access services will see their reimbursement decreased in some cases by more than 20% through 2025. Medicare. These year-over-year cuts are being implemented without regard to patient outcomes, actual PFS provider resource needs, or any other rationale policy. Since 2017, at least 30% of office-based dialysis vascular access centers have closed in large part to ongoing Medicare cuts.
DVAC strongly supports the Providing Relief and Stability for Medicare Patients Act of 2023 (H.R. 3674), introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12), Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA-29), Rep. Greg Murphy, MD (R-NC-3), and Rep. Danny Davis (IL-D-7). This bipartisan legislation will prevent ongoing cuts to office-based specialists for the next two years. By doing so, it will help stop major disruptions for dialysis patients.
Dr. Dean Preddie, DVAC's policy chair, said, "Should the final rule remain in place, it will significantly curtail patient access to life-saving care. These cuts are unsustainable and are putting providers out of business and exposing patients to greater risk of serious illness and even death. Congress must pass H.R. 3674, the "Providing Relief and Stability for Medicare Patients Act of 2023," which would stop the ongoing cuts to office-based specialists. This is important legislation that will address insufficient Medicare physician payments and ensure the continuity of vital office-based specialty care, preventing specialists from closing their doors and leaving patients in the cold."
Media Contact
Grant Herring, Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition, 202-280-2554, [email protected], https://www.dialysisvascularaccess.org/
SOURCE Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition
Share this article