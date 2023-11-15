Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition: Final CMS Rule Puts Dialysis Patients At Risk

Dr. Dean Preddie, DVAC's policy chair, said, "Should the final rule remain in place, it will significantly curtail patient access to life-saving care. These cuts are unsustainable and are putting providers out of business and exposing patients to greater risk of serious illness and even death. Post this

DVAC strongly supports the Providing Relief and Stability for Medicare Patients Act of 2023 (H.R. 3674), introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12), Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA-29), Rep. Greg Murphy, MD (R-NC-3), and Rep. Danny Davis (IL-D-7). This bipartisan legislation will prevent ongoing cuts to office-based specialists for the next two years. By doing so, it will help stop major disruptions for dialysis patients.

Dr. Dean Preddie, DVAC's policy chair, said, "Should the final rule remain in place, it will significantly curtail patient access to life-saving care. These cuts are unsustainable and are putting providers out of business and exposing patients to greater risk of serious illness and even death. Congress must pass H.R. 3674, the "Providing Relief and Stability for Medicare Patients Act of 2023," which would stop the ongoing cuts to office-based specialists. This is important legislation that will address insufficient Medicare physician payments and ensure the continuity of vital office-based specialty care, preventing specialists from closing their doors and leaving patients in the cold."

