Diamond Consultants Releases Fourth Edition of Advisor Transition Report, Highlighting Surge in Advisor Movement

"It's about making the right decision for the business you're trying to build – not just today, but over the next decade – even if that means staying put." Jason Diamond, President of Diamond Consultants. Post this

The findings point to a market that remains highly active, with advisors approaching transition decisions more strategically than ever before.

"Every advisor's situation is unique, but the underlying questions they wrestle with tend to repeat themselves; questions around control, growth, and ultimately what their business is worth," said Jason Diamond, President of Diamond Consultants. "What's different today is that advisors are approaching those questions with greater intentionality and a sharper focus on optionality and enterprise value. This report captures not just where advisors are moving, but why."

Key Findings from the Report Include:

Advisor movement accelerated meaningfully in 2025, with 11,172 advisors (with more than three years LOS [length of service]) changing firms—a 16.2% increase from 2024.

Large team movement remains a defining force, with 54 teams managing $1B+ in assets transitioning in 2025—29 of which came from wirehouses.

Wirehouse advisors continue to move to W-2 models, including other wirehouse and regional/boutique firms, as these firms fight to attract top talent with a compelling mix of economics and platform capabilities.

Independence continues to enjoy strong momentum, particularly among larger teams seeking greater control, ownership, and flexibility in how they operate and grow.

Supportive independence models have become a major force in the landscape, appealing to advisors who want greater autonomy and ownership while still benefiting from institutional-quality infrastructure, access to capital, and strategic support.

Enterprise value has become a central theme, with more advisors prioritizing equity ownership, monetization strategies, and long-term scalability.

The report also highlights a selection of notable advisor transitions, illustrating how these trends are playing out in real-world decisions across firms and channels.

To complement the report, Jason Diamond and Louis Diamond also host a dedicated episode on the Diamond Podcast for Financial Advisors, offering additional perspective and context behind the data, key trends, and what they mean for advisors evaluating their options today.

"This is no longer just about making a move," Jason Diamond added. "It's about making the right decision for the business you're trying to build – not just today, but over the next decade – even if that means staying put."

The Advisor Transition Report is available for download at: https://www.diamond-consultants.com/tools-and-resources/diamond-consultants-financial-advisor-transition-report/

Media Contact

Caryl Felicetta, Diamond Consultants, 1 908-879-1002, [email protected], https://www.diamond-consultants.com/

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SOURCE Diamond Consultants