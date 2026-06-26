Diamond Event & Tent, Utah's established party and event rental company, has launched ecommerce-style tent rental landing pages that make it easy to find and rent a tent for a wedding in Salt Lake City, with up-front pricing available for every tent type.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamond Event & Tent recently updated its website to include dedicated landing pages for each tent type in its rental inventory, complete with transparent pricing. Anyone looking to rent a tent in Salt Lake City can now browse tent options and costs online before reaching out to the team.

The launch reflects Diamond Event & Tent's commitment to a straightforward rental experience. Understanding tent costs in advance removes one of the most common sources of uncertainty in early event coordination.

How Much Does It Cost to Rent a Tent for 100 People in Salt Lake City?

The cost to rent a tent for 100 people varies based on tent style, footprint and layout. Customers can review different tent styles and prices on Diamond Event & Tent's website. Options include standard frame canopies, timbertrac sailcloth, single pole canopy, keder gable and more.

The company maintains a broad rental inventory covering the full range of event essentials, and its team provides comprehensive guidance to help customers identify the right combination of rental equipment for their event.

Diamond Event & Tent has served Salt Lake City, Utah, for decades. The company's extensive inventory and expertise in tent installation, including permitting requirements and structural considerations, provide customers with capabilities rarely achievable on their own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to common questions about tent rentals.

Where to rent a tent for a wedding in Salt Lake City?

Diamond Event & Tent is a trusted tent rental provider, with dedicated pricing pages for each tent style now available on its updated website. Customers can browse options and connect with an experienced team to finalize the details of their event.

What is the cost to rent a tent for 100 people?

Tent rental pricing for 100 guests depends on the tent type, setup requirements and rental duration. Diamond Event & Tent's ecommerce-style pricing pages outline costs by tent style, allowing customers to review options and plan a realistic budget before requesting a formal quote.

Does Diamond Event & Tent offer wedding packages that include tents, tables and chairs?

Yes, Diamond Event & Tent offers customizable wedding rental services that include tents, tables, chairs and other event essentials. Its team works directly with couples, families and event planners to build equipment packages tailored to the size and requirements of each event.

About Diamond Event & Tent

Diamond Event & Tent is Utah's reliable event rental company, serving Salt Lake City for decades. It has an extensive inventory of tents, tables, furniture, decor and other event essentials. Additionally, its linens are regularly assessed and maintained to ensure they remain in excellent condition for future rentals. Whether for weddings or corporate events, it handles the logistics so customers can focus on enjoying the occasion.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Diamond Event & Tent, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://diamondevent.com/

SOURCE Diamond Event & Tent