Diamond House Detox Appoints Dr. Marlon Rollins as Chief Executive Officer

"Diamond House is a special organization with a strong heart, a talented team, and a powerful mission. My focus is to help build the structure, systems, and culture that allow our people to do their best work, our patients to receive excellent care, and our organization to grow with purpose." Post this

"Diamond House is a special organization with a strong heart, a talented team, and a powerful mission," said Dr. Rollins. "My focus is to help build the structure, systems, and culture that allow our people to do their best work, our patients to receive excellent care, and our organization to grow with purpose."

Under Dr. Rollins' leadership, Diamond House Detox is placing renewed emphasis on internal stabilization, clinical quality, operational excellence, and a culture of safety. Recent organizational planning efforts have centered on strengthening infrastructure before expansion, ensuring that growth is built on a strong and sustainable foundation.

Diamond House's leadership will focus on several core priorities, including supporting and developing staff, enhancing the patient experience, strengthening clinical quality and compliance, supporting long-term sustainability, maintaining financial stability, and deepening community partnerships.

The organization remains committed to working collaboratively with referral partners and the broader treatment community.

At the center of this work is Diamond House's culture of a supportive and caring family; values that staff and leaders consistently identify as part of what makes the organization distinct. Dr. Rollins plans to build on that cultural strength while helping the organization standardize processes, clarify roles, improve communication, and prepare for future program development.

"This is not about changing who Diamond House is," Dr. Rollins said. "It is about building the structure to protect what makes Diamond House special. We have a strong culture and a committed team. Now we are creating the systems that allow that culture to scale."

Dr. Rollins brings a leadership approach grounded in resilience, purpose, and organizational strength, with experience supporting clinical teams and strengthening operations in behavioral health settings.

His approach emphasizes that recovery organizations must care for both patients and the people who serve them. By strengthening staff experience, leadership alignment, and operational consistency, Diamond House aims to create an environment where healing, accountability, and transformation can thrive.

As Diamond House Detox looks ahead, the organization is preparing for a period of disciplined improvement and operational strengthening. Priorities include strengthening clinical programming, enhancing family involvement, improving communication systems, developing future program tracks, and expanding community partnerships in ways that align with the organization's mission and capacity.

"Diamond House has tremendous promise," said Dr. Rollins. "We are building a future where excellence is not accidental; it is supported by strong systems, clear leadership, and a shared commitment to helping people rebuild their lives."

About Diamond House Detox

Diamond House Detox provides customized addiction treatment services in a supportive, clinically guided environment designed to help individuals begin and sustain recovery. With a commitment to compassionate care, multidisciplinary support, and client-centered treatment, Diamond House serves individuals and families seeking hope, healing, and a path forward.

For more information, visit: www.diamondhousedetox.com

Media Contact

Marlon Rollins, Diamond House Detox, 1 916-336-7071, [email protected], https://diamondhousedetox.com/

SOURCE Diamond House Detox