Diamond Packaging Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating for the Third Time, Setting the Industry Standard in Sustainability

We're honored by this recognition, which validates our commitment to integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations," said Dennis Bacchetta, marketing director and Green Team member at Diamond. "We remain dedicated to developing packaging solutions that are innovative and sustainable.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Diamond ranked in the top 1% of suppliers assessed by EcoVadis in the category "Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and of containers of paper and paperboard". Diamond ranked highest in the Environment category, which comprises both operational factors (e.g., energy consumption, waste management) and product stewardship (e.g., product use, customer health and safety).

Diamond also received a Leader rating on EcoVadis' Carbon Scorecard. The company was recognized for its best in class GHG management system and strong decarbonization ambition with approved science-based targets.

Diamond reported on its industry-leading greenbox sustainability initiative to research, design, and implement packaging solutions that are innovative and more sustainable. The core of the initiative – designs, materials, and methods – represents a comprehensive approach to packaging that minimizes environmental impact throughout the supply chain. Through creative design, careful material selection, and best practices at the plant level, Diamond can minimize waste, reduce energy use and emissions, and increase efficiencies – all of which support a sustainable use of resources and cultivate a positive emotional connection to the brand.

Today, Diamond's packaging is designed utilizing recyclable paperboard and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy, in a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) and Carbon Neutral (Scope 1 and Scope 2) facility.

Established in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified, industry leader specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skincare, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and consumer electronics markets. Its client portfolio includes Bausch + Lomb, Inter Parfums, Kendo, L'Oréal, MAËLYS, Procter & Gamble, and many other leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, and its greenbox sustainability initiative. For more information visit www.diamondpackaging.com, or follow Diamond on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Dennis Bacchetta, Diamond Packaging, 1 585-334-8030 229, [email protected], https://www.diamondpackaging.com

