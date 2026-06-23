Diamond Packaging Introduces Recipe for American Craft™ Collection Inspired by 250 Years of American Innovation

"America's 250th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the innovation and craftsmanship that have defined our nation," said Dennis Bacchetta, Marketing & Sustainability Director at Diamond Packaging. "Recipe for American Craft™ turns those themes into a design resource." Post this

"America's 250th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship that have defined our nation," said Dennis Bacchetta, Marketing & Sustainability Director at Diamond Packaging. "Recipe for American Craft™ transforms those themes into a practical design resource that reveals how different combinations of materials, decoration, and finishing techniques can create memorable packaging experiences."

Imagery features iconic American destinations, landscapes, and cultural landmarks, selected for their cultural resonance and the unique opportunity each presents to feature a distinct decorative technique, from holographic reflection and metallic dimension to natural wood relief and sculpted satin finishes.

Recipe for American Craft™ highlights Diamond's integrated approach to packaging development, combining:

Award-winning structural design and technical expertise

Advanced decoration technologies, including specialty coatings, cold foiling, and embossing

Sustainable materials and manufacturing practices

The recipe cards and box illustrate Diamond's design and manufacturing capabilities, incorporating multiple specialty finishing techniques and sustainable materials. The collection was produced using Clearwater ReMagine® paperboard containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) fiber and manufactured with 100% wind energy in a Carbon Neutral (Scope 1 and Scope 2), Zero Waste to Landfill facility, reflecting Diamond's commitment to combining innovation and visual excellence with environmental responsibility.

More than a commemorative promotion, Recipe for American Craft™ is designed as a year-round reference tool packaging professionals can use for inspiration, material selection, and packaging development long after the 250th anniversary has passed.

Recipe for American Craft™ is available by request while supplies last. For more information or to request a recipe box, visit https://www.diamondpackaging.com/america-250.

Recipe for American Craft™ is independently developed by Diamond Packaging and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the America250 initiative.

About Diamond Packaging:

Established in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified, industry leader specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skincare, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and consumer electronics markets. Its client portfolio includes Bausch + Lomb, Inter Parfums, Kendo, L'Oréal, MAËLYS, Procter & Gamble, and many other leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, and its greenbox sustainability initiative. For more information visit www.diamondpackaging.com, or follow Diamond on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dennis Bacchetta, Diamond Packaging, 1 1-585-334-8030 247, [email protected], https://www.diamondpackaging.com

SOURCE Diamond Packaging