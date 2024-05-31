Diamond Packaging Named to USA TODAY's America's Climate Leaders 2024 List

This recognition affirms Diamond's commitment to environmental stewardship," said Dennis Bacchetta, marketing director. "We will continue to research, design, and implement more sustainable packaging solutions while reducing carbon emissions to mitigate the risks of climate change. Post this

"This recognition affirms Diamond's commitment to environmental stewardship and our progress in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity," said Dennis Bacchetta, marketing director and founding member of Diamond's Green Team. "We will continue to research, design, and implement innovative and more sustainable packaging through energy-efficient production methods while reducing carbon emissions to mitigate the risks of climate change."

Diamond reported on its industry-leading greenbox sustainability initiative, the core of which represents a comprehensive approach to packaging that minimizes environmental impact throughout the supply chain. Through creative design, careful material selection, and best practices at the plant level, Diamond can minimize waste, reduce shipping costs, and increase efficiencies – all of which support a more sustainable use of resources and cultivate a positive emotional connection to the brand.

In 2007 Diamond committed to purchase clean, renewable wind energy for 100% of its electrical energy requirements, becoming one of the first U.S.-based folding carton suppliers to do so. Diamond purchases 8,400,000 kilowatt hours (kWhs) of renewable energy credits (RECs) annually, with the environmental benefit equivalent (source: EPA) to:

Offsetting approximately 5,493 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year

The carbon sequestered by 7,099 acres of trees

Removing 1,325 passenger vehicles from the road

In 2021 Diamond announced a multi-year commitment to purchase carbon offsets through Climate Action Reserve (CAR) to reduce its carbon footprint. Diamond's support of high-quality carbon offset projects will help foster reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, support activities that reduce local air pollution, spur growth in new green technologies, and allow emission reduction goals to be met at lower cost.

In 2023 Diamond set new emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from Diamond's operations (scopes 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. Diamond commits to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year, and to measure and reduce its Scope 3 emissions.

Today, Diamond's packaging is designed utilizing recyclable or recycled paperboards (many FSC-certified), and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy, in a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) and Carbon Neutral (Scope 1 and Scope 2) facility.

About Diamond Packaging:

Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified, industry leader specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skincare, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and consumer electronics markets. Its client portfolio includes Bausch + Lomb, Charlotte's Web, Kendo, L'Oréal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, and many other leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, and its greenbox sustainability initiative. For more information visit www.diamondpackaging.com, or follow Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

