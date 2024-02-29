Diana Anthony Joins Gilbane to Manage Economic Inclusion Initiatives in Cleveland

Diana's leadership reinforces Gilbane's commitment to increasing diverse and small business participation and positively impacting the community.
CLEVELAND, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, the Top General Contractor in Cleveland (Crain's Cleveland Business 2023), is thrilled to announce that Diana Anthony has joined the company as Cleveland's economic inclusion manager. Diana will lead, plan, and execute economic inclusion initiatives across Northern Ohio, developing strategies and initiatives that support supplier diversity objectives. Additionally, she will lead Gilbane's Rising Contractor Program in Cleveland, aimed at providing opportunities for diverse and disadvantaged trade partners to develop and broaden their industry skills and knowledge.
"The addition of Diana Anthony to our team, a seasoned veteran in the business of economic inclusion, exemplifies Gilbane's sincere commitment to the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Mark D. Cunningham, Gilbane's Director of Economic Inclusion in Ohio. "Gilbane has been working consistently for years to ensure that community engagement is a part of our core business in the Greater Cleveland area. We are very pleased and excited to welcome Diana to our family."
Anthony, a Cleveland native, holds a Master of Psychology in Diversity Management from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Myers University, where she also earned her Associate of Arts. She is a Certified Diversity Professional (CDP), is LeanOhio Six Sigma trained, and holds an American Contract Compliance Association Certification from Morgan State University.
Before joining Gilbane, Anthony was the program manager with the Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission's Office of Equity and Inclusion. In this role, Anthony led the development and administration of the organization's small business inclusion program. She focused on every aspect of the program, from setting goals and creating subcontractor lists to monitoring progress and reporting final numbers. In addition, Diana worked as a compliance manager at the City of Cleveland's Office of Equal Opportunity, ensuring policies, procedures, and operations aligned with operational strategy and legal requirements.
"I am excited to join Gilbane and lead efforts around increasing opportunities for minority, women, and small disadvantaged businesses in my home city of Cleveland," expressed Diana. "It is with great pride that I join a culture where family and commitment are the foundation for building a better future for Gilbane's employees and communities. I look forward to building upon this foundation to positively impact our local community."
Anthony recently served as a board member and education committee secretary for the American Contract Compliance Association, an organization that ensures equitable employment and contracting practices within the public and private sectors.
