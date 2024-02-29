Diana Anthony Joins Gilbane to Manage Economic Inclusion Initiatives in Cleveland

"The addition of Diana Anthony to our team, a seasoned veteran in the business of economic inclusion, exemplifies Gilbane's sincere commitment to the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Mark D. Cunningham, Gilbane's Director of Economic Inclusion in Ohio. Post this

Anthony, a Cleveland native, holds a Master of Psychology in Diversity Management from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Myers University, where she also earned her Associate of Arts. She is a Certified Diversity Professional (CDP), is LeanOhio Six Sigma trained, and holds an American Contract Compliance Association Certification from Morgan State University.

Before joining Gilbane, Anthony was the program manager with the Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission's Office of Equity and Inclusion. In this role, Anthony led the development and administration of the organization's small business inclusion program. She focused on every aspect of the program, from setting goals and creating subcontractor lists to monitoring progress and reporting final numbers. In addition, Diana worked as a compliance manager at the City of Cleveland's Office of Equal Opportunity, ensuring policies, procedures, and operations aligned with operational strategy and legal requirements.

"I am excited to join Gilbane and lead efforts around increasing opportunities for minority, women, and small disadvantaged businesses in my home city of Cleveland," expressed Diana. "It is with great pride that I join a culture where family and commitment are the foundation for building a better future for Gilbane's employees and communities. I look forward to building upon this foundation to positively impact our local community."

Anthony recently served as a board member and education committee secretary for the American Contract Compliance Association, an organization that ensures equitable employment and contracting practices within the public and private sectors.

