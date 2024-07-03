Diana Derbas Joins Gilsbar as Project Management Director

"This is a new role within the organization," says Becky Pathoumthong, Vice President and CFO. "Gilsbar is invested in implementing new technology and software to our sales and operations departments, and we needed someone with Diana's skills and expertise to guide us through these new changes." Post this

Diana joins the Gilsbar team with a robust career history, marked by her expertise in human resources, marketing operations, and project management.

Her move to Louisiana opened opportunities for consultancy work, eventually leading to her role as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Crescent Bank. Diana oversaw the implementation of a new HCM system and managed several teams responsible for a broad range of HR functions, including HR operations, talent development, facilities, and security.

Throughout her career, Diana has been at the forefront of managing significant challenges such as Covid-19, natural disasters, and operational changes.

Diana holds a BS in Communications, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising, and has earned her Senior Professional of Human Resources certification. Based in Mandeville, LA, with her family and two dogs, she enjoys an active lifestyle and dedicates time to volunteering for the Louisiana Special Olympics.

About Gilsbar

Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.

Gilsbar has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness program available for employees.

For more information, visit http://www.Gilsbar.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Welch, Gilsbar, 985.871.1860, [email protected], www.gilsbar.com

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Gilsbar