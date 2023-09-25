Diana Kosov Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Diana Kosov accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Diana is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Downtown Miami, FL.
MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diana Kosov is an accomplished Real Estate Professional of over 10 years. She started off her career in New York and now dominating the South Florida market. Having completed a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a minor in Psychology, she incorporates the human and business aspects of Real Estate. Diana specializes in off-market acquisitions, and pre-construction projects, and along with her team focuses on Residential and Commercial.
