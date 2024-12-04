Diana Thomas, Geoffrey DuBoulay, and Sardia Cenac-Prospere Represent Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas at Lex Mundi 2024 Caribbean Roundtable

Esteemed lawyers and partners Diana Thomas, Geoffrey DuBoulay, and Sardia Cenac-Prospere of Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas joined legal leaders at the Lex Mundi Caribbean Regional Marketing & Business Development Roundtable in Miami, discussing trends in legal marketing, AI applications, and business development strategies.

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 14 and 15, renowned lawyers and senior partners Diana Thomas and Geoffrey DuBoulay of Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas in Saint Lucia attended Lex Mundi's Caribbean Regional Marketing & Business Development Roundtable. The Lex Mundi event, which was hosted by law firm Akerman LLP in Miami, Florida, drew participants from across the Caribbean region.

Over the course of two days, participants explored interactive and informative sessions covering key trends in legal marketing and business development. Several networking opportunities, including lunches and an evening dinner at La Mar, complemented the informative sessions.

After an opening breakfast, introductions, and opening remarks by Lex Mundi partner Luis Perez on the morning of November 14, participants were invited to join a Lex Mundi Update covering strategic initiatives for 2025 and beyond. Jorge Carrillo, Global Head of Client Relations and Head of Latin America, and David Sanders, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Lex Mundi, informed participants of current Lex Mundi initiatives and partnering opportunities with Lex Mundi's Global Markets team.

Later that morning, Sunaina Arshad from Lex Mundi and Elan Hersh from Akerman LLP hosted a roundtable discussion on the potential of Generative AI within the legal landscape. Diana Thomas, a recognized leader in litigation and insolvency law, shares: "It was especially relevant to sit down with other legal professionals and discuss innovative solutions and business cases for law firms within the Caribbean region."

Diana Thomas, Geoffrey DuBoulay, and Sardia Cenac-Prospere of Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas, member firm for Saint Lucia, made a presentation to participants on Thursday afternoon. They discussed a unique opportunity to work together in the Caribbean region by highlighting how Lex Mundi's Caribbean member firms can partner as a cohort on a corporate social responsibility initiative.

Diana Thomas reports: "I'm thankful for the chance to highlight this opportunity and discuss partnerships with others. I believe we can all gain from collaborating and learning together."

On Friday morning, all roundtable participants were encouraged to participate actively in an interactive fishbowl conversation covering topics such as AI, pricing strategy, branding, ESG, and more. The rest of Friday morning was reserved for further informative sessions, and the event was concluded with a final networking lunch. At dinner that evening, participants had more time to network and connect with their peers.

Overall, participants of the 2024 Lex Mundi Caribbean Roundtable event appreciated the focus on innovation and collaboration. Geoffrey DuBoulay, co-head of the Litigation & ADR Department at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas, shared his thoughts: "This event emphasized the significance of collaboration and innovation within our industry. We will use the insights we gained to further improve our approach to client relationships, business development, and operational efficiency at our firm."

Diana Thomas, a leading attorney in St Lucia, is a senior partner and co-head of the Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution Department at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas. With over 20 years of legal experience across multiple practice areas, Diana has established herself as an esteemed leader, consistently ranking in Chambers and Partners for her unparalleled expertise.

Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas is a leading law firm in St. Lucia, celebrated for nearly 60 years of outstanding legal service. The firm blends expertise with a client-centric approach, offering both local legal representation and transnational support. The firm and its senior partners—Brenda Floissac Fleming, Geoffrey Du Boulay, and Diana Thomas—are consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners for their exceptional service.

