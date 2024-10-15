Diana's™ Celebrates 30 Years of Wholesome Snacking with the Launch of the New White Chocolate Birthday Cake Banana Sticks--Exclusively at Target

"As we commemorate 30 years, we're proud to continue offering treats that are not only delicious but also made with integrity. This new flavor is a celebration of everything that has made Diana's a freezer aisle favorite—honest ingredients, great taste, and a little bit of whimsy," - Neil Cox, CEO Post this

"As we commemorate 30 years of Diana's, we're proud to continue offering treats that are not only delicious but also made with integrity," says Neil Cox, CEO of Diana's. "This new flavor is a celebration of everything that has made Diana's a freezer aisle favorite—honest ingredients, great taste, and a little bit of whimsy. We've had so much fun introducing creative combinations across our Real Banana Bites and Sticks lines, and look forward to launching new flavors and unexpected fruits very soon."

Enrobed fruits are the fastest-growing subcategory within ice cream/frozen novelties, with retail sales growing consistently at a rate of 90% per year, on average.

Diana's White Chocolate Birthday Cake Banana Sticks are now available in nearly 800 Target stores nationwide with an SRP of $6.99.

In addition to expanding its distribution in Target stores, Diana's newest Banana Bites flavors — White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch and Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch — will be available at more than 2,000 Kroger stores this fall.

Diana's chocolate-covered banana products can be found in the frozen novelties section of the freezer aisle at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and more.

To learn more, visit www.dianasbananas.com and follow @thedianasbananas on Instagram.

About Diana's™

Wholesome, nostalgic frozen fruit treats for the whole family — found in the freezer aisle.

Diana's™ was born at the 1984 Taste of Chicago Festival and has been crafting premium chocolate-covered frozen bananas ever since. A pioneer in sustainable snacking, Diana's sources its bananas from Ecuador, minimizing food waste by upcycling small or slightly irregular bananas and giving them new life with a luxe coating of high-quality chocolate.

Diana's are available in more than 10,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Meijer, Target, and more. Find Diana's Banana Halves in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cup, and Banana Bites in Milk and Dark Chocolate, as well as the new White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch and Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch.

Shop nationwide and find a retailer near you at www.dianasbananas.com/where-to-buy

Source: SPINS - Total US Food - JUNE 2024 - Subcategories: Fz Novelties

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, Diana's, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://dianasbananas.com/

SOURCE Diana's