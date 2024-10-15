Diana's™ Celebrates 30 Years of Wholesome Snacking with the Launch of the New White Chocolate Birthday Cake Banana Sticks--Exclusively at Target

Tripling its distribution in Target stores, Diana's new Birthday Cake flavor makes it easier — and more delicious — to stock up on nutritious snacks the whole family will love
CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freezer aisle icon Diana's™ is stepping into celebration mode with the launch of its latest creation, Diana's White Chocolate Birthday Cake Banana Sticks. This festive new flavor, available exclusively at Target, features a decadent white chocolate coating and rainbow sprinkles, marking a special milestone — Diana's 30th anniversary of bringing wholesome, satisfying snacks to families everywhere.
Diana's White Chocolate Birthday Cake Banana Sticks feature Diana's signature upcycled bananas sustainably sourced from Ecuador and frozen at peak ripeness, which are then hand-dipped in white chocolate and adorned with sprinkles colored with vibrant whole foods and spices instead of artificial dyes. It's a treat that combines indulgence with the wholesome goodness for which Diana's is known and loved.
"As we commemorate 30 years of Diana's, we're proud to continue offering treats that are not only delicious but also made with integrity," says Neil Cox, CEO of Diana's. "This new flavor is a celebration of everything that has made Diana's a freezer aisle favorite—honest ingredients, great taste, and a little bit of whimsy. We've had so much fun introducing creative combinations across our Real Banana Bites and Sticks lines, and look forward to launching new flavors and unexpected fruits very soon."
Enrobed fruits are the fastest-growing subcategory within ice cream/frozen novelties, with retail sales growing consistently at a rate of 90% per year, on average.
Diana's White Chocolate Birthday Cake Banana Sticks are now available in nearly 800 Target stores nationwide with an SRP of $6.99.
In addition to expanding its distribution in Target stores, Diana's newest Banana Bites flavors — White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch and Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch — will be available at more than 2,000 Kroger stores this fall.
Diana's chocolate-covered banana products can be found in the frozen novelties section of the freezer aisle at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and more.
About Diana's™
Wholesome, nostalgic frozen fruit treats for the whole family — found in the freezer aisle.
Diana's™ was born at the 1984 Taste of Chicago Festival and has been crafting premium chocolate-covered frozen bananas ever since. A pioneer in sustainable snacking, Diana's sources its bananas from Ecuador, minimizing food waste by upcycling small or slightly irregular bananas and giving them new life with a luxe coating of high-quality chocolate.
Diana's are available in more than 10,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Meijer, Target, and more. Find Diana's Banana Halves in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cup, and Banana Bites in Milk and Dark Chocolate, as well as the new White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch and Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch.
Source: SPINS - Total US Food - JUNE 2024 - Subcategories: Fz Novelties
