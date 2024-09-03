Diane Forster to Host TV HOST MAKER LIVE Virtual Event & Casting Call for Aspiring Women TV Personalities

Diane Forster to Host TV HOST MAKER LIVE Virtual Event for Aspiring Women TV Personalities Event Dates: September 12-14, 2024 Location: Virtual Event San Diego, CA – Diane Forster, an award-winning TV host and America's Mindset Coach, is set to host TV HOST MAKER LIVE, a 3-day virtual event from September 12-14, 2024. Designed for women professionals, entrepreneurs, and experts, this event provides a step-by-step guide to creating, launching, and monetizing their own TV shows. Attendees will learn Diane's STAR Method™ for success, gain insights from industry experts, and discover strategies for branding, growth, and media visibility. Registration: Limited spots available. Tickets start at $148. For more information or to register, visit https://tvhostmaker.com or contact [email protected]. Contact: Cherry Alongay, Executive Assistant Email: [email protected] Website: https://dianeforster.com

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning TV host, America's Mindset Coach, and TV Network President, Diane Forster, is the industry disrupter teaching TV HOST MAKER LIVE. This exclusive event is designed for women professionals, entrepreneurs, and experts who aspire to become TV host personalities to elevate their careers, catapult to star status in their industries through this transformative 3-day virtual event taking place from September 12-14, 2024.

TV HOST MAKER LIVE is not just another virtual seminar—it's an immersive experience that offers attendees a comprehensive blueprint to create, launch, and monetize their own TV shows. Diane Forster, with over 40 years in the media industry, including 20 years at ABC and a successful career as a TV host since 2017, will lead this event, sharing her unique STAR Method™ that has propelled her to national television, radio, and TEDx stages.

"I'm passionate about helping women step into their power and shine as the stars they are," says Diane Forster. "This event is about more than just becoming a TV host; it's about transforming your life, building your brand, and reaching a larger audience with your message. I want to show you how easy and affordable it is to create your own TV show and how to make it profitable."

MUST WATCH: How to Start Your Own Talk Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzD1fO2N3gQ

Event Highlights Include:

Create and Launch Your TV Show Blueprint: A step-by-step guide to conceptualizing, producing, and launching a TV show that resonates with audiences.

Branding, Business, and Growth Plan: Strategies to build your brand, establish authority, and grow your business through television.

Monetization Mastery: Proven methods to monetize your TV show using over 20 strategies that work.

Visibility and Media Attention: Insider tips on how to attract media attention and become a recognized celebrity in your industry.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from a lineup of distinguished speakers, including international experts in media, branding, and personal development. These speakers will share their insights and experiences, offering practical advice to help attendees avoid common pitfalls and achieve success.

Special Guest Speakers Include:

Marie Diamond : International Feng Shui Master and star of "The Secret."

: International Feng Shui Master and star of "The Secret." Kevin Williams: CEO of NuHollywood and Owner of the Columbia School of Broadcasting.

Aaron Heimes : President & Co-Founder of e360tv.

: President & Co-Founder of e360tv. Libby Jason : Image Stylist & Confidence Builder.

: Image Stylist & Confidence Builder. Ann Landstrom : Award-Winning International Master Photographer.

: Award-Winning International Master Photographer. Hannah Kesler : Chief Operations Manager at The Money Multiplier.

: Chief Operations Manager at The Money Multiplier. Jeffrey Klubeck : Professor of Communication at San Diego State University and Author of "The Integrity Game®."

This event is not just about learning; it's about creating real, actionable plans that attendees can implement immediately to start their TV shows, build their brands, and enhance their visibility. The interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and VIP experiences ensure that participants leave with everything they need to succeed.

[ Limited Spots Available – Get Your Ticket Here - https://tvhostmaker.com ]

With less than 100 spots still available, TV HOST MAKER LIVE is expected to sell out quickly. Registration is now open, with tickets starting at just $148, making this life-changing opportunity accessible to those ready to take their careers to new heights.

About Diane Forster:

Diane Forster is an award-winning TV host, America's Mindset Coach, and President of the I HAVE TODAY TV Network. She is also the host of Be A TV Star Host Podcast which recently hit New & Noteworthy on Apple Podcasts. With a mission to empower women over 40 to reinvent their lives, Diane has helped countless women heal limiting beliefs, step into their power, and create fulfilling lives. Through her TV show, podcast, signature speeches, books, courses, and coaching, Diane continues to inspire and guide women to live their best lives.

For more information about TV HOST MAKER LIVE or get your ticket for the event, visit:

https://tvhostmaker.com

or contact Cherry Alongay, Executive Assistant, email: info@dianeforster.com

Check out the Be A TV STAR Host Podcast: https://tvstarhostpodcast.com/

Learn more about Diane Forster: https://dianeforster.com/

Media Contact

Diane Forster, IHT Network, 1 847-341-3190, [email protected]

Cherry Alongay, IHT Network, [email protected]

SOURCE Diane Forster