Dianetics Launches Global Holiday Stress Relief Campaign with Practical Mental Health Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season is widely expected to bring joy, but for millions it brings holiday stress, anxiety and emotional overwhelm. From family pressures and financial strain to loneliness and seasonal sadness, the mental health impact is significant.

Start typing "Why do the holidays make me _______," into Google and the automated responses say it all: angry, sad, anxious, tired, lonely—the list continues. The contrast between holiday expectation and reality creates pressure and people often blame themselves for not feeling festive. The rising incidence of internet searches like "holiday stress," "seasonal anxiety relief" and "how to feel happier during the holidays" reveal a widespread desire for practical solutions.

In response, the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation launched a global effort this week to meet the rising demand for mental health solutions and real stress relief. Coinciding with the surge of holiday shoppers seeking meaningful gifts for their loved ones, Dianetics teams in more than 250 cities across 50 countries hit the busiest shopping centers, transit hubs and urban hotspots to raise awareness about practical mental health solutions.

From Tokyo to Tanzania, New York to New Delhi and London to Sydney, teams connected with the public through free stress tests, introductory seminars and conventions. Awareness events drew crowds with high-energy flash mobs in hot spots from Los Angeles to New York City; while concerts raised awareness, including a swing band serenading the London streets atop an iconic red double-decker bus. While the performances brought entertainment and holiday cheer, the demand for solutions was unmistakable. Thousands lined up throughout the week for answers on how to take greater control of their mental well-being and more than 10,000 individuals took their first steps to mental clarity through the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard.

Dianetics offers a practical approach to uncovering and resolving emotional challenges by helping people identify the root causes of recurring emotional stress so they can navigate the season, and their lives, with greater clarity and confidence.

"Across every continent, people are seeking ways to feel more calm and confident, and we're seeing an increased demand during the holidays," said Alyssa Burke, a 15-year Dianetics specialist and spokesperson. "People everywhere want effective mental health tools and Dianetics provides this to help manage stress and find a renewed sense of well-being during an emotionally charged time of year."

As communities worldwide enter the year's most chaotic season, Dianetics offers insights and practical tools to navigate stress and anxiety, making mental health one of the most valuable gifts anyone can give themselves or others during the holidays.

Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.

