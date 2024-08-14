DIANT® Pharma Inc launches LARU Discovery, a highly innovative nanoparticle research system

DIANT's game changing approach to the continuous processing of nanoparticles has become the industry's benchmark. Featuring patented turbulent jet technology, the DIANT® LARU Discovery enables lowest volume research test runs for multi-mode specification and optimization of nanoparticle processing

MANCHESTER, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DIANT Pharma Inc. is well known for their continuous nanoparticle and LNP processing systems, which range from R&D to commercial scale with the highest yield and state-of-the-art process controls. These novel and linear scalable processing systems find wide use within the industry and regulators alike, in multiple key applications.

Addressing the needs of research applications, DIANT has introduced the LARU Discovery, a low-volume system tailored for the research requirements of both industry and academia.

"In close collaboration with our customers, understanding their evolving needs, we identified the necessity to downscale our research unit, LARU, to a smaller volume level while maintaining scalability across our extensive product line," explains Dr. Antonio Costa, CEO of DIANT Pharma Inc. "Our innovation efforts have given rise to the LARU Discovery, a low-volume processing system. It incorporates the same highly efficient and precise turbulent mixing technology but at a reduced flow rate and hold-up volume. The positive feedback from our customers and stakeholders indicates that we have effectively met their demands once again."

The DIANT LARU Discovery system is compact with a low footprint need, can be utilized at minimum collection volumes and has the flexibility to process and test multiple fluid and mixing modalities. It is ideal to run feasibility studies and determine the optimal fluid and operating parameter compositions at lowest hold-up volumes. The LARU Discovery is fully scalable to DIANT's large volume processing system like the CGMP compliant LiFT system.

