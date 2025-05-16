DIANT Pharma Inc. has officially joined as a signatory on an initiative led by the William D. and Sherry L. Young Institute for the Advanced Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals at Purdue University. The initiative—known as the Collaborative Accord—brings together major industry players, academic leaders, and tech innovators to help reshape the future of medicine manufacturing in the United States.
MANCHESTER, Conn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DIANT Pharma Signs Collaborative Accord to Strengthen U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
DIANT Pharma Inc. (www.diant.us) has officially joined as a signatory on an initiative led by the William D. and Sherry L. Young Institute for the Advanced Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals at Purdue University. The initiative—known as the Collaborative Accord—brings together major industry players, academic leaders, and tech innovators to help reshape the future of medicine manufacturing in the United States.
DIANT joins fellow co-signers including Purdue University, Eli Lilly and Company, and Google in a shared commitment to building a resilient, innovative pharmaceutical supply chain rooted in advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
Key goals of the Collaborative Accord include:
• Develop AI-powered, U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing platforms that reduce production costs and minimize recalls.
• Establish distributed and flexible production networks to eliminate supply chain vulnerabilities.
• Advance real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and agile supply systems based in the U.S.
• Train and equip over 100,000 American workers for future-facing careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
• Accelerate regulatory innovation while upholding safety and quality standards.
• Promote sustainability through green chemistry and waste reduction.
"DIANT is proud to stand alongside forward-thinking leaders who recognize the urgent need to modernize and secure our domestic pharmaceutical infrastructure," said Antonio Costa, CEO at DIANT Pharma Inc.. "This accord reflects our mission to deliver reliable, scalable solutions that enhance medicine access and quality for patients nationwide."
The Collaborative Accord represents a critical step in re-establishing the U.S. as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation, while ensuring greater health security for American families.
About DIANT Pharma
DIANT® Pharma, Inc., established in 2019, has introduced cutting-edge, end-to-end manufacturing platforms distinguished by its adaptability and seamlessly integrating nanoparticle generation with all downstream operations as a closed system. This innovative framework delivers a multitude of advantages, including a more compact production footprint, decreased facility requirements, heightened scalability, reduced human intervention, elimination of holding intervals, and precise regulation over particle size distribution. DIANT's innovative blueprint for continuous nanoparticle production is predicated on an end-to-end manufacturing platform tailored for nucleic acid–LNPs, placing an emphasis on a closed-loop system design and exhaustive process monitoring protocols.
Media Contact:
Gosia Lankosz
Marketing Manager
DIANT Pharma Inc.
(959)-283-1689
SOURCE DIANT Pharma Inc.
Share this article