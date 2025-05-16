DIANT Pharma Inc. has officially joined as a signatory on an initiative led by the William D. and Sherry L. Young Institute for the Advanced Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals at Purdue University. The initiative—known as the Collaborative Accord—brings together major industry players, academic leaders, and tech innovators to help reshape the future of medicine manufacturing in the United States.

MANCHESTER, Conn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DIANT Pharma Signs Collaborative Accord to Strengthen U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

