Dickey & Son Concrete acquired by ERW Site Solutions, Expands Concrete Foundation and Flatwork Capabilities Across Central Texas

"This is about executing more of the work ourselves as demand grows in Central Texas," said Booder McWhorter, EVP of Operations. "Dickey & Son concrete capabilities pair naturally with our landscape company LandTec, also located in Central Texas, allowing us to manage key phases more directly and support projects with a more coordinated field approach."

Dickey & Son has built a reputation across Central Texas for foundations, flatwork, and structural concrete delivery. The company will continue operating under the Dickey & Son name, with its existing leadership and crews remaining in place.

"Our name stays the same. Our crews stay the same," said Bruce Dickey; President of Dickey & Son Concrete. "What changes is that we're now part of a larger employee-owned company with more resources behind us. That strengthens our ability to take on larger scopes without losing the hands-on approach our clients expect."

The transaction also extends ERWSS's employee stock ownership structure to the Dickey & Son team. As an ESOP, ERWSS is owned by its employees, from the field to leadership; a model that leadership says carries practical implications in today's labor market.

"Construction is built on accountability," said Randy O'Neal, President and CEO. "When the people pouring the slab also have a stake in the company's long-term value, that shows up in how projects are delivered. Ownership creates alignment. It encourages long-term thinking instead of short-term decisions."

Across Texas, sustained population growth and commercial development continue to create long-term demand for site development, landscape, and concrete services, particularly in high-growth corridors like Austin and Central Texas. As regional markets evolve, many construction groups are choosing to grow through trusted local names, providing operational support behind the scenes while allowing those regional teams to continue leading in their markets.

For ERWSS, the Dickey & Son acquisition reflects that broader strategy.

"The goal is to make those local teams stronger operationally, not to absorb them into something bigger," said Simon Martin, EVP Chief Strategy Officer, "When you give proven operators better systems, more resources, and shared infrastructure, they can scale faster without changing what made them successful in the first place." Central Texas is an important part of our long-term growth plan. Dickey & Son brings a respected name and experienced team in Austin, and with LandTec already based there, this allows us to expand thoughtfully in a market that continues to see sustained development."

About ERW Site Solutions

ERW Site Solutions is an employee-owned holding company comprised of specialized businesses providing site development, concrete, landscape, and hardscape services across Texas. The organization includes ERW Retaining Walls, LandTec Landscape and Irrigation, Kauffman Concrete, Ratliff Hardscape, and Dickey & Son Concrete, each bringing expertise in engineered retaining walls, structural concrete, flatwork, and landscape construction for residential and commercial developments. By bringing these capabilities together under one structure, ERW Site Solutions enables builders, developers, and general contractors to streamline site work while maintaining the specialized craftsmanship and operational focus of each company. https://erw-sitesolutions.com/

About Dickey & Sons Concrete

Dickey & Son Concrete is a Central Texas construction company specializing in structural concrete and flatwork services for residential and commercial projects.

Media Contact

Lori Barber, Lux214 Media Group, 1 2149066663, [email protected], www.lux214.com

