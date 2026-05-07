DID Card Launches New Rewards Store with Tillo to Unlock Everyday Savings for Members

This new offering supports DID Card's mission to better serve its community by providing meaningful, practical benefits that fit into everyday life. Post this

Founded in 2014 by individuals with lived experience of disability, DID Card was built to support and advocate for its community. The launch of their rewards store marks a natural next step in delivering more value to their members, beyond secure and trusted ID verification.

Through Tillo's StoreFront solution, DID Card offers a simple and seamless journey from verification through to reward redemption. Members can browse, purchase, and redeem discounted gift cards through a user-friendly digital experience, designed with accessibility and ease in mind.

This new offering supports DID Card's mission to better serve its community by providing meaningful, practical benefits that fit into everyday life.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said: "At Tillo, we believe rewards should be simple, accessible, and genuinely valuable. Partnering with DID Card is a powerful example of how rewards can make a real difference. By combining their deep understanding of their community with our technology, we're helping deliver savings that support people in their day-to-day lives."

Tanya Beaney, Founder and CEO at DID Card said: "We're always looking for ways to better support our members. Launching our rewards store with Tillo allows us to extend the value we provide beyond identification, giving our community access to real savings on the brands they already use and love. It's about making everyday life a little easier and more affordable."

Tillo StoreFront enables businesses to quickly launch fully branded reward and gift card platforms, connecting users to a global network of brands through a single integration. For DID Card, this means a scalable, flexible solution that can grow alongside its member base.

The rewards store is now live and available to all eligible DID Card holders.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About DID Card

Not every disability is visible, which is why we made the DID Card, a nationally recognised Disabled Identification (DID) Card. The company started in 2014, following an incident where the founder was challenged whilst on a day out with an 8 year old with hidden disabilities. The company is run by people with disabilities or care for someone with a disability.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo