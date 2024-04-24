Diddo Raises $2.8M Financing Round Led by Link Ventures to Bring Shoppable TV to all Screens

"Diddo is reimagining the malls of tomorrow by building the infrastructure for the future of commerce," said Rishi Nair, CEO, Diddo. "We are in conversation with large-scale streamers who are looking to better connect with their audiences as we aim to empower the content that drives modern culture." Post this

Here's how it works:

When selecting an episode from a desired TV show, or while watching the episode, users can view a store with all products found in that episode or within that frame.

Users can then filter by their favorite characters and shop comparables for each product at different price points.

Diddo also offers the ability to natively purchase the product, or add to cart, without having to leave the streaming platform.

Users can place the order directly from their streaming platform and get right back to watching (or more shopping!)

"This team has built a novel tech solution to solve what many have called the Holy Grail of TV commerce.- to seamlessly provide a native shopping experience for viewers to buy products on screen," said Lisa Dolan, Managing Director, Link Ventures. "Audiences want to get closer to content and streamers want to create new forms of connection to their prized shows–Diddo has created the technology that lets the world of video commerce finally come to life."

Diddo's founders, Rishi Nair, Pamela Chen, and Ryan Sullivan, have previously built successful companies in computer vision, ecommerce, and enterprise APIs. The company recently brought on Rob Sussman, the founder of Sundance Channel, and Epix (now MGM+) as COO to help the team scale.

About Diddo

Based in Santa Monica, Diddo uses AI to empower video content providers with a platform to let their viewers buy the goods and products they see on any screen. Diddo is connected to all e-commerce platforms, allowing viewers to purchase products directly from the video platform they are watching their content providing for a frictionless e-commerce experience (Shopify, Amazon Stores, Woo Commerce, etc.) with no QR codes required. The Company's model unlocks new revenue streams for content providers, platforms, and streamers while also providing brands with new opportunities for product advertising and discovery. Diddo is backed by and supported by Link Ventures, Neo, Lamar advertising's family office, Scott Forrstal, and executives from companies such as Disney, Sundance TV, MGM+, and others.

