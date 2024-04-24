Diddo raises $2.8M financing round, led by Link Ventures, to bring shoppable TV to all screens. Their easy-to-integrate API finally fulfills the promise of interactive ads; financing will accelerate platform development and expand staff to address massive market opportunity.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diddo announces that it has raised $2.8M in a seed funding round led by Link Ventures. Other investors and supporters include Neo, Lamar advertising's family office, Scott Forrstal, and executives from companies such as Disney, Sundance TV, and MGM+. The Company has signed deals with seven streaming platforms and is expected to add others by Q2.
"Diddo is reimagining the malls of tomorrow by building the infrastructure for the future of commerce," said Rishi Nair, CEO, Diddo. "Our API is easy for streamers to integrate and uses computer vision to let consumers shop directly from video. We are actively in conversation with those large-scale streamers who are looking to better connect with their audiences as we aim to empower the content that drives modern culture."
Here's how it works:
- When selecting an episode from a desired TV show, or while watching the episode, users can view a store with all products found in that episode or within that frame.
- Users can then filter by their favorite characters and shop comparables for each product at different price points.
- Diddo also offers the ability to natively purchase the product, or add to cart, without having to leave the streaming platform.
- Users can place the order directly from their streaming platform and get right back to watching (or more shopping!)
"This team has built a novel tech solution to solve what many have called the Holy Grail of TV commerce.- to seamlessly provide a native shopping experience for viewers to buy products on screen," said Lisa Dolan, Managing Director, Link Ventures. "Audiences want to get closer to content and streamers want to create new forms of connection to their prized shows–Diddo has created the technology that lets the world of video commerce finally come to life."
Diddo's founders, Rishi Nair, Pamela Chen, and Ryan Sullivan, have previously built successful companies in computer vision, ecommerce, and enterprise APIs. The company recently brought on Rob Sussman, the founder of Sundance Channel, and Epix (now MGM+) as COO to help the team scale.
About Diddo
Based in Santa Monica, Diddo uses AI to empower video content providers with a platform to let their viewers buy the goods and products they see on any screen. Diddo is connected to all e-commerce platforms, allowing viewers to purchase products directly from the video platform they are watching their content providing for a frictionless e-commerce experience (Shopify, Amazon Stores, Woo Commerce, etc.) with no QR codes required. The Company's model unlocks new revenue streams for content providers, platforms, and streamers while also providing brands with new opportunities for product advertising and discovery. Diddo is backed by and supported by Link Ventures, Neo, Lamar advertising's family office, Scott Forrstal, and executives from companies such as Disney, Sundance TV, MGM+, and others.
Media Contact
Liz Savery, Diddo, 1 6465041905, [email protected], https://www.shopdiddo.com/
SOURCE Diddo
