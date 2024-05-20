Diego Sobrino Appointed Executive Chef of Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the legendary landmark and luxury resort, today announces the appointment of Diego Sobrino as executive chef. Chef Sobrino will bring over two dozen years of culinary and Michelin-star restaurant experience to the property's beloved restaurant, SkyFire. Post this

Originally from Veracruz, Mexico, Chef Sobrino's culinary journey is rooted in the fertile soils of his family's ranch, where his earliest connection to agriculture inspired his culinary artistry. His global culinary exploration began during his twelve-year tenure in France, where he honed his skills in renowned Michelin-starred restaurants such as Michel Rostang Restaurant, Du Côté Cuisine and Les Fables de La Fontaine. Following his time in France, Chef Sobrino continued to elevate his craft back home in Mexico, showcasing his expertise at Mexsi Bocú in Mexico City. In 2017, he received the prestigious recognition of Mexico Top Chef and further garnered attention with his own television show on Hola TV.

Chef Sobrino comes to Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection already a member of the Auberge Resorts Collection team, as he served as executive chef for the brand's Hacienda Alta Gracia property in Costa Rica. Before that, he was an integral part of the opening team for the Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, demonstrating his leadership and culinary innovation as executive chef. He previously held several other executive chef positions at top hotels in Mexico, including at the St. Regis Mexico City and Fairmont Mayakoba, in addition to his role as the Culinary Advisor for the Richard Sandoval Hospitality Group.

"I am honored to become a part of the exceptional culinary program at Bishop's Lodge," said Diego Sobrino, executive chef, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. "I am devoted to preserving the cherished tradition of modern Southwestern cuisine at SkyFire. My earliest memories in the kitchen involve the simple act of chopping vegetables when I was three years old, armed with just a stool and knife, so I am very much in touch with the passion and emotion that exists within our culinary program at Bishop's Lodge. My goal is to collaborate with local farmers and purveyors to create an experience that resonates with the Santa Fe community and resort guests, infusing both a traditional and global perspective to the menu at our restaurants and through unique culinary experiences."

Chef Sobrino will weave his diverse experiences into an exquisite culinary tapestry, where guests can expect a fusion of global flavors highlighted by a dedicated commitment to locally sourced ingredients. In addition to his culinary prowess, he is an active adventurer who met his wife, Laura, at the gym while bonding over their shared passion for fitness. With a background as a former rugby player, certified mountain and rafting guide, and even a stint living in a forest in a tent during his days as a lumberjack, Chef Sobrino brings rich experiences that extend beyond the kitchen, adding a dynamic touch to his epicurean creations.

