Diego Sobrino Appointed Executive Chef of Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection

Chef Sobrino will lead the resort's acclaimed culinary program, including signature restaurant SkyFire, with global techniques and locally sourced flavors.
SANTA FE, N.M., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the legendary landmark and luxury resort, today announces the appointment of Diego Sobrino as executive chef. Chef Sobrino, who most recently showcased his culinary expertise at sister property, Hacienda Alta Gracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in Costa Rica, will bring over two dozen years of culinary and Michelin-star restaurant experience to the property's beloved restaurant, SkyFire. The concept of SkyFire redefines 'New Mexican cuisine' and combines modern techniques with family recipes and locally sourced ingredients. Inspired by the diverse, rich ingredients and textures found in Mexico, Chef Sobrino will seamlessly marry his passion for fresh, farm-to-table cuisine with a varied perspective to the vibrant Santa Fean culinary scene, tying in flavors from his time living in Mexico, France, Corsica and Costa Rica.
"We are thrilled to have Chef Sobrino in our kitchen and a part of our Bishop's Lodge family. He deeply understands the connection and distinction between New Mexican and Mexican cuisine and how SkyFire sits in the middle of tradition and innovation," said Angelica Palladino, general manager, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. "His wealth of experience speaks for itself, leading a variety of renowned kitchens in France and Mexico and having a passion for sustainable and local cuisine. Chef Sobrino will be a driving force as we elevate the dining experience at Bishop's Lodge to new heights."
Originally from Veracruz, Mexico, Chef Sobrino's culinary journey is rooted in the fertile soils of his family's ranch, where his earliest connection to agriculture inspired his culinary artistry. His global culinary exploration began during his twelve-year tenure in France, where he honed his skills in renowned Michelin-starred restaurants such as Michel Rostang Restaurant, Du Côté Cuisine and Les Fables de La Fontaine. Following his time in France, Chef Sobrino continued to elevate his craft back home in Mexico, showcasing his expertise at Mexsi Bocú in Mexico City. In 2017, he received the prestigious recognition of Mexico Top Chef and further garnered attention with his own television show on Hola TV.
Chef Sobrino comes to Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection already a member of the Auberge Resorts Collection team, as he served as executive chef for the brand's Hacienda Alta Gracia property in Costa Rica. Before that, he was an integral part of the opening team for the Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, demonstrating his leadership and culinary innovation as executive chef. He previously held several other executive chef positions at top hotels in Mexico, including at the St. Regis Mexico City and Fairmont Mayakoba, in addition to his role as the Culinary Advisor for the Richard Sandoval Hospitality Group.
"I am honored to become a part of the exceptional culinary program at Bishop's Lodge," said Diego Sobrino, executive chef, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. "I am devoted to preserving the cherished tradition of modern Southwestern cuisine at SkyFire. My earliest memories in the kitchen involve the simple act of chopping vegetables when I was three years old, armed with just a stool and knife, so I am very much in touch with the passion and emotion that exists within our culinary program at Bishop's Lodge. My goal is to collaborate with local farmers and purveyors to create an experience that resonates with the Santa Fe community and resort guests, infusing both a traditional and global perspective to the menu at our restaurants and through unique culinary experiences."
Chef Sobrino will weave his diverse experiences into an exquisite culinary tapestry, where guests can expect a fusion of global flavors highlighted by a dedicated commitment to locally sourced ingredients. In addition to his culinary prowess, he is an active adventurer who met his wife, Laura, at the gym while bonding over their shared passion for fitness. With a background as a former rugby player, certified mountain and rafting guide, and even a stint living in a forest in a tent during his days as a lumberjack, Chef Sobrino brings rich experiences that extend beyond the kitchen, adding a dynamic touch to his epicurean creations.
