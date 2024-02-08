DieselCore Moves Headquarters to a Brand New Facility in Brookshire, Texas

DieselCore Announces Relocation to Brookshire, TX, Facilitating Expansion and Enhanced Services for Clients Globally

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DieselCore will move its offices from Katy, Texas to Brookshire, Texas effective immediately.

The relocation stems from DieselCore's continued growth and will house their corporate offices, warehousing, and disassembly facilities. The new 70,000-square-foot facility will expand their growing footprint which includes a facility in Gladewater, Texas. Further, it will allow DieselCore to offer a wider range of products and services, as well as faster delivery times.

"We are excited to move our headquarters to Brookshire," said Justin Greenberg, CEO of DieselCore. "This move will provide more storage and space for processing materials as we continue to grow. It will allow us to continue to maintain the highest level of quality for our partners and clients, who have trusted us to provide them with the best service, products, and solutions for OE, aftermarket remanufacturing, and distribution companies across the globe."

DieselCore's new headquarters will be located at:

2055 Discovery Hills Parkway

Brookshire, TX 77423

(713) 849-5302

About DieselCore

DieselCore is a core supply company based in Texas that supplies dealers, distributors, and sustainable manufacturing companies with renewable components. Specializing in mechanical and electronic consumables such as fuel injectors, injection pumps, turbochargers, control modules, and both light and heavy-duty engines, DieselCore partners with companies to find the quickest, most cost-effective way to achieve sustainable manufacturing goals. Their global network of suppliers allows them to source material that is more difficult to locate and import/ export with ease.

At DieselCore, Sustainability is Core. DieselCore pledges to maintain the highest level of honesty, loyalty, and integrity with every transaction. Please visit dieselcore.com for more information.

Brad Moss, Communications Manager, DieselCore, +1-417-540-1001, [email protected], https://dieselcore.com/

