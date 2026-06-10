Dietitian Group Founder Weighs In on Viral Seed Oil Debate Following Tennessee Titans Ban

Dietitian Group founder Marisa Woodall Smith, RD, CDCES was quoted in The Tennessean on the Tennessee Titans' seed oil ban, explaining why current evidence does not support avoiding seed oils.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marisa Woodall Smith, RD, CDCES, founder of Nashville-based Dietitian Group, weighed in on the Tennessee Titans' decision to eliminate seed oils from team facilities in a recent Tennessean feature, joining fellow nutrition experts to argue that current evidence does not support avoiding seed oils in everyday home cooking.
The article explored whether the Titans' decision has meaningful implications for the general public. Smith's perspective was clear: while reducing ultra-processed foods, which often contain seed oils, may benefit overall health, that case does not extend to the oils people use in their own kitchens.
"The seed oil conversation sounds really scary on social media and is genuinely a lot more nuanced in real life," said Smith. "When seed oils get demonized, it doesn't just scare people away from potato chips. It scares people away from cooking at home with affordable, accessible ingredients. And that's where I push back."
Smith draws a clear distinction between seed oils in ultra-processed foods — chips, fast food, packaged snacks — and seed oils in everyday home cooking. "The issue with ultra-processed foods isn't the oil. It's the sodium, the added sugar, and the portion sizes," said Smith. "But sautéing your vegetables in canola oil at home? That is genuinely a health-promoting choice. We cannot let fear of one ingredient make people feel like they're doing something wrong when they cook at home."
Many seed oils are high in unsaturated fat, which research shows can help lower LDL cholesterol — a position supported by the American Heart Association. The inflammation claims commonly cited on social media are not supported by the evidence. The Framingham study, one of the longest-running heart health studies in the country, directly tested this: people with higher levels of linoleic acid — the primary omega-6 fat found in many seed oils — in their blood had lower markers of inflammation, not higher.
For clinicians, the seed oil debate is not staying on social media — it is showing up in patient appointments. Smith's team works with people across 27 states, many of whom are managing chronic conditions including diabetes and PCOS, and who arrive confused by viral nutrition claims that contradict evidence-based recommendations.
"I regularly work with clients who have eliminated affordable, heart-healthy foods from their diets because of something they saw online," said Smith. "Individualized, evidence-based guidance is what actually leads to sustainable health changes."
About Dietitian Group
Dietitian Group is a Nashville-based virtual nutrition practice founded by Marisa Woodall Smith, RD, CDCES, serving clients in 27 states. Specializing in diabetes and PCOS, the practice provides evidence-based, non-diet nutrition care tailored to each client's needs and goals. Smith and her team help individuals navigate chronic health conditions, improve their relationship with food, and build sustainable habits that support long-term health. Dietitian Group accepts most major insurance plans and partners with healthcare providers to support coordinated patient care. To refer a patient, visit dietitiangroup.com/providers. To schedule an appointment, visit dietitiangroup.com/book-an-appointment.
Media Contact
Marisa Woodall Smith, RD, CDCES
Founder and CEO, Dietitian Group LLC
Nashville, TN
[email protected]
615-709-0903
dietitiangroup.com
Original article: "Don't understand why Titans are banning 'seed oils?' We asked 5 experts to explain" by Nick Suss, The Tennessean — https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/nfl/titans/2026/05/28/tennessee-titans-seed-oils-ban-robert-saleh-jams-nfl/90221867007/
Media Contact
Marisa Woodall Smith, Dietitian Group LLC, 1 6157090903 2, [email protected], dietitiangroup.com
SOURCE Dietitian Group LLC
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