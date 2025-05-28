Dietz Distillery Wins Silver Medal at San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Five Judges Gin

"We've always believed in honoring tradition while capturing the bold spirit of Texas...To see our Five Judges Gin recognized on a global stage is a tremendous honor." Dietz Fischer, owner and distiller Dietz Distillery Post this

"We've always believed in honoring tradition while capturing the bold spirit of Texas," said Dietz Fischer, owner and distiller at Dietz Distillery. "To see our Five Judges Gin recognized on a global stage is a tremendous honor. This award affirms our commitment to slow, intentional distilling and to producing something truly special right here in Fredericksburg."

The name Five Judges pays tribute to the five judges who have called our farm home over the past century—three generations of the Wieser family, along with two early Texas justices—all of whom played a role in shaping the legal and civic foundations of the region: J.B. Wieser, Jarvis Wieser, Mark Wieser, M.A. Dooley, and Julius Schuchard. Now, with this award, it also signifies a place among the best gins worldwide.

Five Judges Gin is available exclusively for purchase at Dietz Distillery, located at the Fischer & Wieser Farmstead in Fredericksburg, TX.

About Dietz Distillery

Founded by Dietz Fischer and rooted in a rich family legacy in Fredericksburg, Texas, Dietz Distillery combines Old World distillation techniques with Texas-German heritage. Inspired by his experience at Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods and trained under master distiller Markus Wieser in Austria, Dietz brings a deep commitment to tradition and quality. The distillery opened in 2021 with the debut of Five Judges Gin and now offers a distinctive range of premium spirits—including fruit brandies and other specialty spirits —crafted with farmstead grown fruits and locally sourced ingredients. Visitors are invited to enjoy immersive tastings and experience the artistry of small-batch distillation in a serene Texas Hill Country setting.

