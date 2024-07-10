AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Econometrics section, "Difference-in-Difference: Recent Methodological Advances and Their Relevance to Empirical Work" will provide an introduction to a number of recent advances in the difference-in-differences literature. The topics include: (1) limitations of traditional two-way fixed effects regressions for implementing difference-in-differences identification strategies in the presence of treatment effect heterogeneity; (2) an introduction to new, alternative estimation strategies that are robust to treatment effect heterogeneity; and (3) a discussion of some additional issues that are frequently encountered in empirical work such as including covariates in the parallel trends assumption and dealing with more complicated treatment regimes.

Presentations in this session:

Difference-in-Difference: Recent Methodological Advances and Their Relevance to Empirical Work

Brantly Callaway, University of Georgia

This session will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 1:00 pm –2:30 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Balcony I on the fourth floor.

If you are interested in attending the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], https://www.aaea.org/meetings/2024-aaea-annual-meeting

