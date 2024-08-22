Differentia Biotech Launches Cutting-Edge Autoimmune Disorder Platform Combining AI/ML with QSP

Groundbreaking Platform First Applied to Rare Autoimmune Disorder, IgG4-RD to Uncover New Treatment Targets

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Differentia Biotech, a leader in model-informed drug development, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative autoimmune disease platform. This platform integrates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) with Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) extracting disease understanding by combining insights from patient-specific multiomics datasets and literature. This pioneering platform marks a significant advancement in the understanding and treatment of autoimmune diseases, enabling target identification and validation, lead optimization, biomarker discovery and clinical trial design.

The first application of Differentia Biotech's platform focuses on IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD), a rare and often misdiagnosed autoimmune disorder, for which specific treatments are currently missing due to insufficient understanding of its underlying mechanisms. Differentia Biotech has successfully developed a comprehensive disease model of IgG4-RD that maps the inter-cellular communication network among key immune cells. This model elucidates the dynamic interactions in healthy homeostasis and in the context of IgG4-RD, revealing the distinctive immune system characteristics associated with the disease state. Differentia Biotech utilized this platform to evaluate various therapeutic interventions via fast and scalable simulations and has identified targets that effectively shift the disease state towards healthy homeostasis. This innovative approach promises to transform the landscape of autoimmune disease treatment by providing deeper insights into disease mechanisms and accelerating the discovery of effective therapies.

Key Features of the Differentia Biotech's Autoimmune Disorder Platform:

Advanced AI/ML Integration: Utilizes state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to analyze complex multi-omics biological data, uncovering patterns and insights that are not discernible through traditional methods.

Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP): Employs sophisticated mathematical models to simulate disease processes and drug interactions at a systems level, enabling precise identification of potential therapeutic targets.

First Application - IgG4-RD: The platform's success with IgG4-RD underscores its potential to tackle other challenging autoimmune diseases. The IgG4-RD model has already started yielding promising targets for new treatments.

"Differentia's modeling platform was instrumental in our study of IgG4-RD patients for clinical insights," said Dr Hui Gao from Department of Rheumatology, Peking University International Hospital and Dr. Cuiping Pan from the Center for Intelligent Medicine Research. "It helped to uncover complex immune interactions in the patients, revealing enhanced B-cell proliferation and differential regulation of cytokines in T-cell subsets. Furthermore, we utilized Differentia's platform to model treatment effects of numerous immune therapies, e.g., anti-CD20 B cells, anti-IL4, and anti-IL6, which had been previously shown beneficial in treating other autoimmune diseases. We are now designing clinical trials to validate the off-label use of these drugs for treating IgG4-RD. The collaboration with Differentia helped us to prioritize drug candidates with a mechanistic understanding, which accelerated the development of treatment strategies for the patients. We are hopeful that these prioritized drugs will have a therapeutic impact in this field."

"We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking platform, which represents a new era in the fight against autoimmune disorders," said Kas Subramanian, CEO of Differentia Biotech. "By combining the predictive power of AI/ML with the robust analytical capabilities of QSP, we are not only enhancing our understanding of these complex diseases but also paving the way for the development of more effective treatments."

Differentia Biotech invites biotech and pharmaceutical companies and research organizations with a focus on autoimmune diseases to explore the potential applications of this platform to their specific areas of interest. By partnering with Differentia Biotech, stakeholders can leverage this powerful tool to drive their research and development efforts towards groundbreaking discoveries and innovative therapies.

About Differentia Biotech:

Differentia provides modeling and simulation services to biopharmaceutical companies delivering knowledge-based insights to improve drug development outcomes. Backed by Differentia's proprietary data pool and cutting-edge AI/ML analytics, we empower biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development and shape the future of healthcare.

