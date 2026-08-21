Digant Sharma Launches Digital Biography Honouring India's Freedom Fighters

"A nation that remembers its heroes never loses its direction. These portals give India's greatest icons a permanent digital home — preserving their legacies and inspiring the generations to come." Post this

The portals launched under the initiative include:

vinayakdamodarsavarkar.com — Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (1883–1966), revolutionary freedom fighter, prolific writer and social reformer

sardarvallabhbhaipatel.com — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875–1950), independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, the "Iron Man of India" who unified over 560 princely states

balgangadhartilak.com — Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (1856–1920), among the earliest champions of Swaraj, immortalised by his declaration "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it"

drbrambedkar.in — Dr. B. R. Ambedkar (1891–1956), chief architect of the Constitution of India, independent India's first Law Minister, jurist, economist and champion of social justice

subhaschandrabose.in — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (1897–1945), the legendary leader of the Azad Hind Fauj who electrified India's struggle for freedom

ramakrishnaparamahamsa.com — Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa (1836–1886), the mystic-saint of nineteenth-century Bengal whose teachings sparked a spiritual renaissance and inspired Swami Vivekananda

ranilakshmibai.in — Rani Lakshmibai (1828–1858), the valiant Queen of Jhansi and immortal heroine of the First War of Independence of 1857

ahilyabaiholkar.com — Ahilyabai Holkar (1725–1795), the visionary Holkar queen of Malwa, celebrated for just administration and for rebuilding sacred sites across India, whose 300th birth anniversary the nation commemorated in 2025

keshavbaliramhedgewar.com — Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (1889–1940), physician, freedom activist and founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which completed one hundred years of its founding in 2025

madhavsadashivraogolwalkar.com — Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar "Guruji" (1906–1973), thinker and the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, who guided the organisation for over three decades

shyamaprasadmukherjee.com — Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (1901–1953), educationist, parliamentarian, independent India's first Minister for Industry and Supply, and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh

panditdeendayalupadhyaya.com — Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916–1968), philosopher, organiser and proponent of the doctrine of Integral Humanism

Announcing the initiative, Digant Sharma said, "Generations of Indians have grown up hearing these names, yet their complete stories remain scattered and, in many cases, are slowly fading from public memory. The Digital Biography initiative gives each of these icons a permanent, dedicated home on the internet — a place where a student in any corner of the world can discover their life, thought and sacrifice. This is our tribute of gratitude to those who built the nation, and our investment in a proud and informed generation."

With young India increasingly discovering its past online, each portal is designed to serve as an authentic, single destination for its icon — tracing their early life, public journey, ideology and enduring influence on the India of today. The platforms are envisioned as living archives that will continue to be enriched over time, guided by the initiative's motto: "Preserving Legacies. Inspiring Generations. Building a Proud Nation."

About Digant Sharma

Digant Sharma is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, investor and policy advisor known for turning ideas into structured, large-scale initiatives across business and social impact. His ventures and missions include SAKSHAM, a national mission focused on formalising India's informal economy; GOIPress.com, a portal that brings together public information from thousands of government websites; the Undertrial Welfare Association, which facilitates free legal aid across 1,400+ Indian prisons; and Torus Innotech, an agri-technology company working with over 100,000 farmers in Maharashtra. His cultural preservation work includes 24tirthankaras.org, a digital repository on the 24 Tirthankaras. Learn more at digantsharma.com.

Media Contact

Digant Sharma, Kalki Army Foundation, 91 9920808363, [email protected], https://kalki.army

SOURCE Digant Sharma