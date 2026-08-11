DigiCom Earns Back-to-Back Inc. 5000 Honors, Powered by Senior Team with $1B+ Career Track Record

DigiCom is a 2x Inc. 5000 honoree

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NYC-based "No-BS" growth marketing agency ranks No. 2944 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list with 105% three-year growth, backed by leadership with over $200M in career media spend managed.

Marking its second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, DigiCom (digicom.io) today announced its 2026 ranking at No. 2944 with 105% three-year revenue growth. The agency also earned regional and industry honors, placing No. 252 in Advertising, Marketing & PR, No. 214 in New York State, and No. 252 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

Looking back over the past year, DigiCom attributes its continued growth to expanding beyond paid media into a full-stack offering including conversion rate optimization (CRO), creative production, and sponsored content through its publisher network—led by a senior team that has collectively managed over $200 million in ad spend and generated over $1 billion in client revenue across their careers.

Founded by Wall Street veteran Hemant Varshney, alongside co-founders Danielle Dror and Mike Constandatos, DigiCom pairs financial analytical rigor with creative agility across 20+ ad platforms. That data-driven methodology is reflected in recent performance: agency benchmark data shows that adapting campaign structures to Meta's Andromeda algorithm—using creative variation as the primary targeting driver—reduced blended acquisition costs by up to 50% while unlocking scalable ad spend for D2C brands.

"Building a growth engine is an endurance sport, and making the Inc. 5000 two years in a row comes down to relentless execution, not luck," said Hemant Varshney, Founder and CEO of DigiCom. "At DigiCom, our work goes far beyond ad metrics; we measure success by the businesses we transform, the jobs created, and the families supported along the way. We pair that purpose with serious firepower, bringing a leadership track record of $1B+ in client revenue and $200M+ in media spend to every partnership. Standing here now, it's clear last year wasn't the summit—it was just the base of what we're building."

That senior execution model has delivered results across DigiCom's portfolio, which spans high-growth startups to enterprise names such as Evereden, OneSkin, Dandelion Chocolate, mindbodygreen, Davids Toothpaste, and Obvi.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About DigiCom:

DigiCom is a no-BS, data-obsessed growth marketing agency and two-time Inc. 5000 honoree. Founded by Wall Street veteran Hemant Varshney, DigiCom combines financial analytical rigor with creative execution. Powered by a leadership team with a collective career track record of $200M+ in managed media spend and $1B+ in client revenue, DigiCom scales 200+ D2C and e-commerce brands through paid media, CRO, creative production, and sponsored content. Learn more at digicom.io.

About Inc.:

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. For the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Hemant Varshney, DigiCom, 1 5166555158, [email protected], Digicom.io

SOURCE DigiCom