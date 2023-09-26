DigiFlight, Inc. Welcomes Michael Perrin as Senior Vice President, National Intelligence

"Michael's unparalleled experience and leadership capabilities make him a valuable asset to the DigiFlight family." -- Stanford Oliver, President and CEO of DigiFlight. Tweet this

During one of his Joint Duty Assignments, Perrin was the Ground Capabilities OSD Staff Director, reporting to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. In this position, he influenced acquisition decisions, policies, and directives for the Department of Defense established and led the Space Ground Team. Perrin championed preparatory work that led to a successful Milestone B Decision for all Space Ground components. In addition, Perrin was the Senior Operational Leader at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), where he served as Senior Advisor to the Secretary General and the Supreme Allied Commander, Europe (SACEUR). In this position, Perrin provided a decision advantage for senior warfighters and policymakers during crisis and peacetime operations.

"My vision for DigiFlight is to solidify our position as an industry leader in technology, engineering, and cybersecurity," Perrin said. "Alongside my dedicated team, we're committed to attracting a diverse workforce, ensuring outstanding customer service, and delivering exceptional outcomes across all DigiFlight mission areas."

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, with a branch in Huntsville, AL, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight's core strengths lie in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. Beyond traditional approaches, the company employs state-of-the-art techniques for cyber incident response, software and network engineering, and specialized training. Guided by best practices, DigiFlight consistently delivers reliable and pioneering solutions tailored to drive superior mission performance and business value for its clients.

