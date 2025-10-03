DigiReps Founder & CEO Muhammad N. Shamim Inducted Into Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DigiReps, a U.S.-based leader in remote staffing and scalable workforce solutions, proudly announces that its Founder & CEO, Muhammad Nabeel Shamim, has been inducted into the Forbes Business Council, one of the most prestigious invitation-only communities for accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders by Forbes.

With fewer than 3,000 members globally, Forbes Business Council recognizes proven leaders who have achieved measurable business success and impact. Shamim's selection underscores the rapid growth of DigiReps, a company that enables U.S. businesses to scale quickly with outsourced SDRs, appointment setters, support reps, software engineers, full-stack developers, UI/UX designers, and AI/ML engineers.

"DigiReps was built to help US companies overcome one of their toughest challenges: finding reliable, high-performing global talent at scale," said Shamim. "This recognition from Forbes validates the work we've done in remote talent space specially in sales development and technology staffing, and the trust our clients place in us every day."

Since its inception, DigiReps has supported hundreds of clients nationwide, driving revenue growth and digital transformation. The company's scalable remote workforce model offers U.S. businesses a competitive edge—helping them expand teams faster, lower hiring costs, and access world-class expertise without compromise.

As part of Forbes Business Council, Shamim will share years of learning, expertise, and thought leadership through articles on entrepreneurship, remote staffing in the U.S., outsourced developers, sales innovation, and the future of distributed teams.

<About DigiReps

DigiReps is a U.S.-based company redefining the remote workforce ecosystem. By providing vetted talent in both sales and technology, DigiReps empowers American businesses to scale smarter, accelerate growth, and stay competitive in a fast-changing market.

Website: www.DigiReps.co

Email: [email protected]

About Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful entrepreneurs and leaders. Members are selected based on achievements, industry impact, and leadership excellence.

About Muhammad N. Shamim

Muhammad Nabeel Shamim is the Founder & CEO of DigiReps, a fast-growing remote talent company providing remote sales, support, and technology talent to U.S. businesses, and Prodigy Solutions, a full-service IT company. Recognized by Forbes, Shamim is known for creating successful ventures in the IT and digital services space and helping US companies scale with cost-effective solutions.

Check out Muhammad's Forbes profile, Click Here.

Media Contact

Noah Sidd, Digify Global LLC, 1 (347) 479-1444, [email protected], www.DigiReps.co

SOURCE Digify Global LLC