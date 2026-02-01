Digit Now Available on the Intuit QuickBooks® Online App Store, Bringing Operations and Financials Into Sync

Digit, a modern manufacturing and inventory operations platform, is now listed on the Intuit QuickBooks® Online App Store, bringing intuitive workflows and simplified tracking to complex operations. Its integration with QBO automatically syncs operational and financial data, helping businesses stay aligned, reduce manual work, and focus more on running their operations efficiently.
ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digit is a modern manufacturing and inventory operations platform. Today they announced its availability on the QuickBooks Online app store. Intuit QuickBooks is the world's leading small business technology platform that helps small businesses grow and run their business all in one place.
To achieve listing on the QuickBooks Online App Store, Digit completed a comprehensive review process that included security assessments, compliance verification, and product evaluation. The multi-month vetting process ensures that applications meet the technical and security standards required for integration with QuickBooks Online.
This integration enables manufacturers and inventory fulfillment operators to automatically synchronize data across all operations with their financial records, reducing manual data entry and improving accurate documents across systems.
Manufacturing and inventory businesses frequently face challenges maintaining alignment between operational and financial records when data lives in disconnected systems. Significant time is spent on reconciling information, tracking discrepancies, and manually transferring data between different systems in an attempt to achieve a financial source of truth. Digit's integration with QuickBooks Online addresses this challenge through an automated data sync.
The platform provides intuitive workflows for managing complex manufacturing operations, from inventory management tracking to production planning and scheduling. The QuickBooks Online integration ensures that operational activity reflects in QuickBooks records in real time. This provides businesses with the comprehensive visibility needed to maintain accounting accuracy across operations.
"Achieving listing on the QuickBooks Online App Store is a significant milestone that required months of security reviews and compliance work. It shows the work our team put into building a system operators can run on," says Co-Founder Dan Koukol. "When customers connect Digit to QuickBooks Online, they have clearer operational visibility while keeping financial records accurate."
The integration is available immediately on the QuickBooks Online App Store. Businesses can connect their Digit account and begin synchronizing data within minutes.
Digit is a modern manufacturing and inventory operations platform designed to streamline complex workflows for production-focused businesses. The platform combines intuitive design with flexible functionality to help operations teams manage inventory, track production, and maintain accurate records while integrating seamlessly with financial systems. Learn more about the QuickBooks Online integration here.
