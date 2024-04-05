Digital Acoustics Introduces New Hardware and Software Solutions at ISC West

Attendees can Experience HD IP Audio Products for Critical Communications
LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Acoustics, a leader in the critical communications market, is exhibiting again at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) in Las Vegas at the Venetian Hotel from April 10 – 12, 2024. The company will be exhibiting its cutting edge high definition, IP based audio systems along with previewing its new speakers and software in booth #13133. Digital Acoustics' executive and engineering teams will be onsite for meetings and demos. "Our team members are looking forward to discussing with attendees their strategic plans regarding the implementation of our digital audio solutions or the integration of our IP audio technology into surveillance systems," said Kevork Derderian, CEO of Digital Acoustics.
In addition, our new Director of Sales and Marketing, Steve Liberman, will be onsite at ISC West also. Steve entered the technology industry in 1991 and brings with him vast experience with data communications, networks, and audio systems. He will supply a wealth of knowledge to the company's broad range of clients. "I am excited to join one of the fastest growing companies in the marketplace today. I look forward to supporting our customers with our industry leading IP audio communications products," stated Mr. Liberman.
About Digital Acoustics
Founded in 2003, Digital Acoustics is a true innovator in digital communications technology, producing practical solutions that enhance safety and security, and help serve people around the globe. The company offers HD IP audio communications for a wide variety of markets. Digital Acoustics serves clients in the remote monitoring, education, transportation, retail, military and government, hospitality, corrections, industrial, and healthcare industries. Corporate headquarters are located in the Chicago suburb, Des Plaines. For more information, visit DigitalAcoustics.com or follow Digital Acoustics on LinkedIn.
© 2024 Digital Acoustics. All rights reserved. All trademarks identified by ® or ™ are registered trademarks of their respective owners.
