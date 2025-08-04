Digital Admits, a Drug Rehab Marketing Agency, Surpasses 10,000 Client Admissions Nationwide

We measure success in one thing: Admissions. Post this

"We measure success in one thing: Admissions. That's our mission. One admit at a time." said a spokesperson for Digital Admits. "Our clients provide treatment that people desperately need. It's our job to make sure people can access quality care."

Digital Admits attributes this milestone to its long-term commitment to admissions-driven marketing strategies. The rehab marketing agency provides services including:

SEO (search engine optimization)

PPC (paid advertising)

CRO (conversion rate optimization)

Website design & development

Attribution (lead tracking)

Call center consulting

These integrated systems are customized based on a facility's business model, geography, insurance payor mix, and patient acquisition goals.

Search visibility is established through local and national SEO combined with carefully managed paid ads campaigns. Digital Admits also optimizes for emerging technologies, including AI-generated answers and voice search, ensuring clients appear in new and evolving digital spaces where prospective patients seek care.

Paid advertising strategies are designed to minimize wasted ad spend by targeting only the most relevant and qualified audiences. Campaigns are refined continuously to lower cost-per-admit and increase return on investment. Landing pages are built from years of testing and performance data, optimized to convert traffic into verified opportunities.

Call center improvements focus on turning those opportunities into actual admissions. The agency works with clients to assess intake workflows, implement intelligent routing, and strengthen the responsiveness of front-line teams. Facilities retain full ownership of all marketing assets, and services are delivered without long-term contracts.

Marketing systems are integrated with existing CRMs and call tracking platforms, allowing for granular attribution and performance measurement. Digital Admits also supports its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and navigating digital compliance standards when needed.

Many treatment center owners cite difficulty finding reliable digital marketing partners. Advertising costs are unsustainable. SEO campaigns rarely generate admissions. Agencies without industry experience frequently fail to understand the operational challenges or urgency of admissions.

In many cases, business development teams are expected to generate admissions through referral relationships or community outreach, but those efforts often cannot provide the consistent volume needed to maintain full census. The unpredictability of those channels, combined with limited market reach, leaves facilities vulnerable to gaps in admissions. Without dependable digital marketing systems in place, treatment centers face recurring uncertainty that can impact staffing, revenue, and long-term stability.

Digital Admits was created in response to these challenges. Many of its team members have worked inside treatment centers and understand the clinical and operational variables that drive census. Others come from a background in recovery themselves, having firsthand experience navigating the decision to seek treatment. This combination of technical expertise and personal insight gives the agency a unique ability to connect its clients with people in need of care.

One 100+ bed addiction treatment center in Orange County, California partnered with Digital Admits after struggling to produce consistent admissions from online sources. The facility offers detox, residential, and outpatient care for dual-diagnosis clients, accepting both insurance and private pay.

Prior to working with the agency, the program averaged fewer than five digital admits per month and was spending heavily on call services with poor results. Digital Admits rebuilt the center's website and landing pages, launched targeted SEO and PPC campaigns, and created attribution dashboards to monitor every channel. Their ad spend was managed at $180,000 per month.

Within 90 days, the center increased online admissions by 215%. Over two years, admissions rose by 600%. Today the program averages 41 digital admits per month, and the cost-per-admit from paid advertising has decreased from $11,500 to $4,300. The program has remained a client for over seven years and continues to refer other facilities to the agency.

Digital Admits offers complimentary consultations for treatment centers looking to improve their marketing performance. For more information, visit digitaladmits.com

About Digital Admits

Digital Admits is a drug rehab marketing agency that provides SEO, paid advertising, website development, attribution reporting, and consulting services to behavioral health and addiction treatment centers. With more than 22 years of experience and over 10,000 verified client admissions, Digital Admits supports treatment facilities nationwide in building sustainable marketing systems that drive admissions and support long-term growth.

Media Contact

Digital Admits

[email protected]

5000 Birch St, Ste 3000

Newport Beach CA 92626

(949) 352-4330

Media Contact

Lea Lazaro, Digital Admits, 1 9494445004, [email protected], https://digitaladmits.com

Twitter

SOURCE Digital Admits