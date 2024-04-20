Digital and Print Publisher The Napa Crush Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

The Napa Crush, a Napa based print and digital publisher, is turning a year old. As the paper reaches this milestone, they look to celebrate their impact on the Napa community and the importance of Napa.

NAPA, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, The Napa Crush, is delighted to celebrate its first anniversary—a year during which it has become the authoritative guide and concierge to the best experiences in Napa Valley. This publication, which highlights the top people, places, and palates of the Napa Valley region, shares this milestone with the community that gives it its voice.

"We're thrilled to reach this milestone, and we're so grateful for the support of the Napa community and our partners. Your impact on our newspaper is the real celebration this spring." says Max Wise, the Operations Manager for The Napa Crush.

Within its inaugural year, the publication distributed over 80,000 issues directly to homes and newsstands around Napa, creating a strong presence both in print and online. Their digital platform highlights everything from the charming streets of downtown to the peaceful surroundings of the valley, guiding residents and visitors alike to the best spots for dining, relaxing, and shopping.

When the Crush set out to celebrate this city, they aimed to address fundamental questions: where is the best place to eat and drink? Where should a visitor stay, relax, and shop? Over the past year, the Crush has succeeded in delivering on that message and hopes to continue impacting the story and history of Napa by showcasing the businesses and experiences that thrill us.

"We are proud to have become a trusted resource for both locals and visitors, and we are excited to continue this journey, uncovering stories that celebrate our community," says Sarah Recalde, Creative Director for The Napa Crush.

As The Napa Crush closes the door on one year, they look to grow their audience and discover new and exciting adventures that excite visitors and locals. While the Crush may have started as a passion project with tourists in mind, the mission was always to give back to Napa—to create a media outlet devoted to guiding people on new and exciting adventures in Napa. With that in mind, their coverage will continue to serve visitors and locals who call Napa home.

If you want to get in contact with The Napa Crush to be featured in our next edition, please reach out to [email protected] or (888) 848-5313.

1370 Trancas Street Ste. 424

Napa, California 94558

https://thenapacrush.com/

SOURCE The Napa Crush