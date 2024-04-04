Digital artist, Yperspace, selected among 5,000+ at the world's largest NFT conference in New York City (April 3-5, 2024)

"True Colors" transcends traditional boundaries, inviting viewers to explore the depths of the cosmos through a digital canvas unlike any other. Post this

About NFT.NYC 2024

NFT.NYC is the biggest NFT conference in the world. The conference, which started in 2019, connects leaders, influencers, developers, and fans of NFTs in NYC. It focuses on the companies and individuals using NFTs to advance the adoption of blockchain beyond its current use cases to a mainstream audience. NFT.NYC hosts the industry's most prevalent debates, thought leaders talks, workshops, and briefings from the leading blockchain names and brands. The conference will be held from April 3-5, 2024, at time Square and at the North Javits in Hudson Yards in Manhattan, NYC (445 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001) from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm.

About YPERSPACE:

Belgium-American artist photographer, Antoine Reekmans, known in the NFT community as Yperspace, has launched an unprecedent mission to reignite the collective imagination of humanity. With a bold vision to inspire everyone to dream again, Yperspace is taking his creative exploration beyond conventional boundaries, venturing into the vast realms of intergalactic travel.

Recent Events:

Yperspace's collection was exhibited by Art Crush Gallery and digitally projected on the walls of the city of Ghent in Belgium from January 12th-14th, 2024.

On January 1st, 2024, "True Colors" received the NFT of the Day award from NFT Design Awards, an NFT Creative Talent Recognition Platform, and was exposed to a community of 100,000 collectors.

True Colors: on NFT.NYC website and available to purchase on the Ethereum blockchain on the Known Origin platform, Yperspace

High-resolution images and additional materials are also available for media use.

