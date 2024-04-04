Digital artist, Yperspace, selected among 5,000+ at the world's largest NFT conference in New York City (April 3-5, 2024)

A creative digital exploration venturing into the vast intergalactic travels.
LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yperspace's digital art piece, "True Colors," part of the collection Love | Light | Colors which originates from macro photography without the use of any AI or photo editing tools, has been chosen to be showcased in the rooftop Artists Village gallery at the NFT.NYC 2024 and on the conference's website.
True Colors" transcends traditional boundaries, inviting viewers to explore the depths of the cosmos through a digital canvas unlike any other. From its enigmatic origins to its stunning visual composition, every aspect of this masterpiece reflects a harmonious blend of artistry and innovation.
About NFT.NYC 2024
NFT.NYC is the biggest NFT conference in the world. The conference, which started in 2019, connects leaders, influencers, developers, and fans of NFTs in NYC. It focuses on the companies and individuals using NFTs to advance the adoption of blockchain beyond its current use cases to a mainstream audience. NFT.NYC hosts the industry's most prevalent debates, thought leaders talks, workshops, and briefings from the leading blockchain names and brands. The conference will be held from April 3-5, 2024, at time Square and at the North Javits in Hudson Yards in Manhattan, NYC (445 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001) from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm.
About YPERSPACE:
Belgium-American artist photographer, Antoine Reekmans, known in the NFT community as Yperspace, has launched an unprecedent mission to reignite the collective imagination of humanity. With a bold vision to inspire everyone to dream again, Yperspace is taking his creative exploration beyond conventional boundaries, venturing into the vast realms of intergalactic travel.
Recent Events:
Yperspace's collection was exhibited by Art Crush Gallery and digitally projected on the walls of the city of Ghent in Belgium from January 12th-14th, 2024.
On January 1st, 2024, "True Colors" received the NFT of the Day award from NFT Design Awards, an NFT Creative Talent Recognition Platform, and was exposed to a community of 100,000 collectors.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Yperspace at 323.348.9915 or [email protected]
Links: Yperspace's virtual gallery on Spatial here / http://www.yperspace.com/ / Instagram: Yperspace / X: @Yperspace / Linktr.ee/yperspace
True Colors: on NFT.NYC website and available to purchase on the Ethereum blockchain on the Known Origin platform, Yperspace
High-resolution images and additional materials are also available for media use.
Media Contact
Yperspace, Yperspace, 1 3233489915, [email protected]
SOURCE Yperspace
