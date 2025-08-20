Digital Check Corp. Maintains Its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Whether they are handling cash, checks, microfilm, or other important data, our customers can be assured that Digital Check protects their sensitive information and keeps our products and services up to date with the latest standards. Post this

"Digital Check is committed to protecting our clients' data, and we demonstrate that by undertaking this rigorous audit of our capabilities annually," said Paul Slager, the company's chief information officer. "SOC 2 certification is a reflection of our belief in safe, secure systems across all of our product lines."

The SOC 2 auditing process tests an organization's systems and internal processes including data handling, information security, transparency, and data destruction. The audit also assesses software services for uptime, fault tolerance, load management, and other critical reliability indicators. Successfully completing a SOC 2 Type 2 audit takes roughly four to six months, and involves a thorough review of both the procedures and systems in place within an organization, as well the effectiveness of those systems and procedures over a specified period – in this case, one year.

"Whether they are handling cash, checks, microfilm, or other important data, our customers can be assured that Digital Check protects their sensitive information and keeps our products and services up to date with the latest standards," Slager said.

As part of this year's certification, Digital Check also received a SOC 3 report, which is a summarized report of the audit's findings. To demonstrate our commitment to data security and trustworthiness, Digital Check makes its SOC 3 report available online at: www.digitalcheck.com.

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry with the most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash and check automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com/about/.

Paul Rupple, Digital Check Corp., 1 224-383-0129, [email protected], www.digitalcheck.com

