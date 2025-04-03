Digital Check's SmartSource® Expert Elite Scanner Adds USB-to-Network Convertible Operation with a Button Press

This new functionality for the Expert Elite not only gives peace of mind that the equipment you buy today will work in tomorrow's networked branch, but also that the switch will be as simple as possible Post this

"As networked virtual branch environments have become increasingly common, Digital Check has found it more important than ever to provide products that allow our customers to be ready for tomorrow, whatever their plans may be," says Mike Donovan, VP of Global Sales. "This new functionality for the Expert Elite not only gives peace of mind that the equipment you buy today will work in tomorrow's networked branch, but also that the switch will be as simple as possible."

Expert Elite units with SimpleSwitch retain backward compatibility with the existing product line, and users of the new units will experience a more convenient out-of-box configuration by simply selecting the mode at installation by either plugging in the appropriate cable or via a simple button sequence.

In addition to the standard USB and Ethernet-connected operation, the Expert Elite features the option for Ethernet-over-USB connectivity, which emulates Ethernet networking over a private USB connection with a workstation. Network-ready scanners like the Expert Elite have become steadily more important outside the bank branch, as a growing percentage of businesses move to non-Windows operating systems. IP-based scanners are operated by browser commands and can be controlled by devices using macOS and Linux.

"As banking evolves on the side of both the institution and the end-user, flexibility is the direction of the future," Donovan says. "Digital Check continues to innovate and deliver that flexibility in a package that is user-friendly."

